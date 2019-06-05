Patrice L'Écuyer is the new spokesperson for the Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont Foundation

The HMR Foundation launches its new fundraising campaign, Reprogram History

MONTREAL, June 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont (HMR) Foundation is proud to announce that Patrice L'Écuyer, one of Quebec's favourite actors and TV hosts, is its new spokesperson. Patrice is currently involved in the promotion of Reprogram History, the Foundation's new fundraising campaign, which is looking to raise $ 15 million. The goal; accelerate the development of stem cell treatments at HMR.

Patrice L'Écuyer has been involved with the HMR Foundation's work for the benefit of Quebeckers for over 15 years. "I am astounded by the power of stem cell treatments. Doctors and researchers at HMR reprogram cells to change life stories every day. I have personally witnessed how donations actually advance medicine at the HMR. As a result, people who would have passed us are still alive today. Thank you for teaming up with the HMR Foundation and myself. Together we will reprogram the story of even more patients!"

Reprogram History: more resources to treat more patients

A real revolution is currently taking place at Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont where doctors and researchers are making spectacular progress with stem cell treatments. These treatments consist in taking a patient or donor's cells and sorting, reprogramming and multiplying them, to then inject them into the patient. This state-of-the-art expertise can cure previously incurable diseases like cancer. However, this research requires significant and sustained resources. Funds raised by the HMR Foundation will be donated to the HMR Research Center in order to provide:

More space to increase the capacity of laboratories for the clinical application of cell therapy

More advanced equipment and the introduction of cutting-edge technologies

More researchers equipped to translate their discoveries into new treatments for more patients

International expertise developed through donor support

Decades of work and investment, the recruitment of specialized professionals, and the constant financial support of the HMR Foundation have allowed the HMR to develop an internationally recognized cell therapy expertise. The research team specializing in this field is made up of more than 100 professionals and is among the world elite responsible for progress in this area.

Since 2007, the HMR Foundation has donated more than $ 20 million to support this research, including major support for the Center for Excellence in Cellular Therapy (CECT). The CECT is the largest facility of its kind in Canada and one of the biggest in the world. Directed by Dr. Denis Claude Roy, it is a highly secure area, where cells are reprogrammed in the laboratory. This is the only place in Quebec where it is possible to do such manipulation on a large scale for patients.

"With the support of Patrice L'Écuyer and the generosity of all, the HMR Foundation will accelerate discoveries in cell therapy and heal more patients faster. Every donation and resulting breakthrough treatment changes the lives of a significant number of patients. All Quebecers will benefit", said Lucie Drapeau, Executive Director of the HMR Foundation.

Cell therapy: infinite possibilities

Stem cells carry a natural force within them. It is this power that is accessed in cell therapy. These "drug-cells" act more efficiently and with fewer side effects than traditional treatments, and can cure previously incurable serious diseases, such as certain cancers, and soon kidney or eye diseases, diabetes and Alzheimer's. Cell therapy is one of the greatest medical advances of the 21st century.

To support the HMR Foundation and reprogram history: fondationhmr.ca

About the HMR Foundation

A major partner of the Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont (HMR) for over 40 years, the HMR Foundation supports the hospital's strategic development strategies in order to better meet the needs of its patients. With a strong commitment to making a difference, the Foundation supports projects aimed at continuous improvement of care, teaching development, and research growth.

