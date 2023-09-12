The 2023 Winners are Ayble Health and IBDrelief

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Takeda Canada Inc. ("Takeda") is pleased to announce two winners of the 2023 Takeda Canada Digital Health Innovation Challenge , a competition to identify and support innovative digital health solutions to improve patient outcomes and experiences.

This year's challenge winners are two patient-led organizations with disruptive digital solutions aimed at improving the patient journey in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), the most common forms being Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease. The two companies are IBDrelief and Ayble Health.

"We were impressed by the quality and diversity of the submissions we received for the Takeda Canada Digital Health Innovation Challenge," said Rute Fernandes, General Manager, Takeda Canada Inc. "Both IBDrelief and Ayble Health are addressing important healthcare challenges in IBD with innovative digital solutions – designed by patients for patients. We look forward to working with them to help transform patient care in Canada."

Ayble Health is an all-in-one virtual gastroenterology platform that helps digestive disease patients, including those with inflammatory bowel disease, find long-term relief and control over their symptoms. Ayble developed the largest GI behavioral health database in the world to build a personalized nutrition and behavioral health program for every patient, supported by a licensed coaching team. Ayble's best-in-class outcomes are backed by 14 peer-reviewed studies developed in partnership with Northwestern University, Harvard Medical School, Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic.

IBDrelief is a social enterprise that provides vital support and information to people living with IBD, their families, and the medical industry to help improve people's quality of life. Their education platform IBDmate, allows healthcare teams to 'prescribe' educational videos to patients and their families prior to and after appointments. Developed in conjunction with the Cambridge University Hospital (CUH) paediatric IBD team at Addenbrooke's Hospital, IBDmate has shown a positive impact on patients and the hospital's IBD service through increased knowledge, accessibility, medication adherence, and trust in information.

"At Takeda Canada, we put patients at the centre of everything we do," said Jefferson Tea, Vice President, Medical and Scientific Affairs, Takeda Canada Inc. "Ayble Health and IBD Relief undoubtedly brought patient-centric solutions to the table and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have on the lives of those affected by inflammatory bowel diseases."

The winners of the challenge will receive a $10,000 CAD cash prize and the opportunity to participate in Plug and Play Alberta's Fall 2023 Accelerator Program, with the potential to further explore funding from Takeda Canada to build a proof-of-concept project. For more details and full challenge terms and conditions visit: https://takeda.info/ca-innovationchallenge.

Quotes from the Winners

"As a 10-year IBD patient, I've experienced firsthand how unmanaged symptoms can profoundly impact someone's life. Ayble is the tool I wish had existed when I was diagnosed; it is purpose-built to surround a patient with an ecosystem of support beyond the pill, injection, or infusion. We are thrilled to partner with Takeda to build solutions that holistically address the needs of IBD patients and positively transform the patient experience."

- Sam Jactel, Founder and CEO, Ayble Health.

"My personal IBD journey led to research and discovery, transforming my health. Together with patients and clinicians, we created an education platform to help improve patient care. Partnering with Takeda Canada will help us empower more patients, transform their journey, and improve overall disease management."

- Seb Tucknott, Co-founder of IBDrelief

About Takeda Canada Inc.

Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK), a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit: takeda.com/en-ca.

SOURCE Takeda Canada, Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Takeda Canada Inc., Amanda Jacobs, [email protected], (647) 798-2231