Renowned Evangelist and Founder of Deeper Christian Life Ministry to Host Transformational Conferences Across Canada, Co-Ministering with Esteemed Christian Leaders

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, globally respected evangelist, Bible teacher and Founder of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, is set to embark on a groundbreaking national tour of Canada through the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK Canada). Following his impactful National Tour of the United States in January and Australia in February 2025, Pastor Kumuyi will bring his powerful message of transforming faith and living hope in Christ's love to Canadian cities in March 2025.

The "Transformation 2025" tour will feature spiritually engaging conferences, prayer sessions and ministerial gatherings, with co-ministering leaders including Evangelist Scott McNamara, Bishop Jean-Pierre Savard, Pastor Anish Stephen, musician Luc Dumont, Pastor Pingwindé Mathieu Baga, Pastor Marcos Romero and others.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pastor Kumuyi to Canada," said Diane Nolan, Media Relations, GCK Canada. "His message of hope and transformation is needed now more than ever, and we believe this tour will be a turning point for many individuals and communities across the nation."

Pastor Kumuyi's ministry has reached over six million people through global evangelistic crusades, with more than 730,000 making a faith commitment to Christ. His teachings have inspired thousands of churches across 120 nations, making his visit to Canada a momentous event for believers seeking spiritual renewal, leadership development and community transformation.

GCK Canada is partnering with several churches and Christian organizations to host this historic event, which will feature anointed teachings, powerful worship and opportunities for personal encounters with God.

"This is a divine opportunity for Canadians to experience the power of God anew," said Dr. Pingwindé Mathieu Baga, Pastor. "We are expecting miracles, healings and life-changing encounters with the God of all possibilities."

Tour Locations, Dates and Times:

Granby, Québec - Centre EMCI, 1049 rue Miguel, St-Alphonse de Granby

Friday, March 7, 2025 : From 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm

: From – Saturday, March 8, 2025 : 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

: – Sunday, March 9, 2025 : 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Toronto, Ontario: Delta Hotels Toronto Airport and Conference Centre

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 : from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Hamilton, Ontario: Sheraton Hamilton Hotel

Friday, March 14 – Sunday, March 16, 2025

Starting with Prayer Breakfast at 7:00 am on March 14, 2025

Members of the media, churches and the general public are invited to attend and cover this historic event. For more information, registration or media accreditation, please visit https://gckcanada.org/.

About William F. Kumuyi

A former university math lecturer, Kumuyi is the General Superintendent and Founder of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, which started in 1973 after a Bible study he began in his apartment with 15 students grew into a church plant that now averages 120,000 people in weekly worship service attendance. Since then, Kumuyi's powerful Bible teaching has grown into a global ministry with thousands of local church congregations in 120 nations, as well as annual strategic church leader training conferences and monthly GCK evangelistic crusades that have reached over 6 million people, of which more than 730,000 have responded by making a faith commitment to Jesus Christ.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jon D. Wilke

A. Larry Ross Communications

270-293-7818

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Crusade with Kumuyi