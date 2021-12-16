The Honourable Rob Norris, CWY Chair 2015-2021 " As the torch is passed to a new Chair, Dr. Michael Hawes, I am compelled to thank Dr. Hawes for his service to and support of CWY, as well as the membership of our entire Board. We have grown into true and trusted friends. These heartfelt thanks also extend to the tireless efforts of our staff," remarks Norris. " This spirit of appreciation also extends to our alumni, donors, volunteers, and governmental, corporate, and community sponsors. The generosity they demonstrate helps sustain the many efforts of CWY-JCM ."

Dr. Michael Hawes, Incoming Board Chair

Dr. Michael Hawes currently serves as the CEO and President of Fulbright Canada. He is a professor of political science and a tireless advocate for international education. He holds a Ph.D. from York University in Toronto, an M.A. in International affairs from the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs at Carleton University, and a B.A.H in economics and history from the University of Toronto. He has published widely on foreign policy, political culture, international economic relations, regional integration, and related subjects. He currently chairs the International Advisory Board of the Institute for Studies in International Development at McGill University and serves on the Advisory Board for the Canadian Foreign Policy Journal. He also co-convenes the Canada Colloquium Series at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

"It is both an honour and a privilege to be asked to chair the Board of such a worthy and venerable organization. For more than fifty years, Canada World Youth has set the standard for youth engagement, social responsibility, and social justice; all in the context of equity and inclusion in the developing world," declares Hawes as he reflects on the transition. "While the accomplishments of all my predecessors humble me, I am particularly impressed with the dedication, commitment, and sound judgment of my immediate predecessor Rob Norris. I am also deeply impressed with the commitment and skill of our CEO, Susan Handrigan, and our dedicated staff. "

"The challenge now, as we (hopefully) head out of the dark days of the pandemic and imagine a world where we can once again do in-person work in the developing world, is to be clear about our vision, role, and responsibilities. Our priorities remain equity, diversity, inclusion, access, and belonging. More specifically, we need to do even more to provide those opportunities while we engage and include more young women and girls," states Hawes. "Our vision includes support for youth at home, our friends abroad, and our commitment to and support for Indigenous persons in Canada."

CWY-JCM would like to thank the Honourable Rob Norris for his time and devotion and welcome Dr. Michael Hawes to his new position. We are looking forward to working with him.

CWY-JCM remains committed to serving young people in Canada. Our vision revolves around four pillars: empowerment and experience for Indigenous communities, promoting sustainable livelihoods and entrepreneurship, empowering women and girls, and supporting a sustainable environment for future generations. For 50 years, CWY-JCM has found new and innovative ways of creating a more just, peaceful, and livable world for all.

