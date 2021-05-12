Passing of Mr. Serge Bouchard - A Great Friend of the First Nations

WENDAKE, QC, May 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) is reacting to the passing yesterday of Mr. Serge Bouchard.

"The AFNQL has developed and is implementing an Action Plan against racism and discrimination. Serge Bouchard has dedicated his entire life and all his work to this very cause. He made his life an action plan against racism and discrimination. He encourages us to persevere on this path, that of respect and rapprochement between humans, and will continue to inspire us. Thank you, Serge. »

It is with this reflection that Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL, expresses both his personal emotion and the gratitude of the AFNQL towards Serge Bouchard. To inform, explain, interest, provoke the curiosity of the public, without trying to convince, without moralizing or lecturing, that was the Serge Bouchard way. His departure during a pandemic, at this very moment when this human connection is deeply disturbed if not compromised, must inspire us, bring us back to the essential: respect for others, attentive listening, reflection.

The AFNQL offers its condolences to his family, as well as to the large family of his regular audience and readers and invites us all to delve into his work and to be inspired by it.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together the 43 First Nations Chiefs of Quebec and Labrador. www.apnql.com

