MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - It is with deep sadness that Mira announces the passing of Éric St-Pierre, a visionary co-founder and pillar of the organization. Éric passed away peacefully on the evening of February 21, leaving behind an invaluable legacy and a grieving community.

Since its inception in 1981, driven by Éric St-Pierre's passionate vision, Mira has transformed thousands of lives through its unwavering commitment to providing greater autonomy to individuals living with visual or motor disabilities as well as young people with autism spectrum disorder. His bold vision and dedication have made Mira a global leader in guide dogs and assistance dogs. Over 4,000 dogs have been provided, free of charge, since the organization's founding.

"Éric was more than just a founder; he was a mentor, an innovator, and an inspiration to all who had the privilege to meet him. His love for dogs and his determination to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities were the driving forces behind every step in developing this foundation," emphasized Philippe Angers, Chairman of Mira's Board.

Éric St-Pierre always placed research at the heart of his projects, convinced that expertise developed with guide and assistance dogs could enrich and evolve all programs at Mira. More than just a builder, he was deeply attached to beneficiaries with whom he shared moments filled with humanity. His genuine affection for each person, supported by Mira, shone through his daily commitment; it was this closeness that always motivated him to push beyond what seemed possible. At the center lay an indescribable bond between dog and beneficiary—a connection fueling his lifelong passion.

Since 2015 Nicolas St-Pierre—the son of the co-founders—has taken up leadership ensuring continuity while honoring core values established by his parents.

"My father was truly captain-like—ever ready facing storms, adjusting sails, steering towards new horizons! Innovation, spirit, resilience, determination, fueled this great adventure. It's an honor continuing his work, staying true to his vision," stated Nicolas St-Pierre.

The St-Pierre family wishes to express their gratitude to everyone who supported him throughout his professional and personal life. In tribute to his memory, they encourage those who wish to do so to donate to the Mira Foundation (mira.ca), so that his legacy may endure.

In these difficult times, our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire dedicated team at Mira. Together, we mourn this immense loss, while honoring the legacy he leaves behind, thanks to the ongoing work carried out by Nicolas and his team.

About The Foundation:

Mira aims to increase the autonomy and social inclusion of individuals living with visual or motor disabilities, as well as young people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), by providing them with a specially trained dog free of charge, to meet their needs. Each dog represents an investment of over $40,000 for the organization, which is funded solely through donations from the public and the private sector.

SOURCE Mira Foundation

For further information or media inquiries please contact: Justin Meloche, Phone: 514-995-9704, Email: [email protected]