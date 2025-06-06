Pasqua First Nation Group of Companies announces acquiring controlling equity interest of Terminal and Cable TC Inc.

MONTREAL, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Pasqua First Nation Group of Companies (PFNGC) is pleased to announce that it has acquired controlling equity interest of all the tangible and intangible assets of Terminal and Cable TC Inc. a Canada based manufacturer of wire harness solutions. This transaction was formalized by the creation of Terminal & Cable GP Inc. in order to secure a flawless business transition and activity continuation.

"This transaction extends beyond having controlling interest of Terminal & Cable GP Inc," said Chief Fabian Ironeagle of Pasqua First Nation. "It is a reflection of our strength as a First Nation and bringing with it a determination to create opportunities for our people and the generations that follow."

Prior to the acquisition, Montreal based Terminal & Cable TC Inc. was a 100 percent owned subsidiary of Volex. Volex is a diversified manufacturing company based in the United Kingdom. PFNGC has created a new corporate structure and has transferred Terminal & Cable TC Inc into the newly formed Terminal & Cable GP Inc. Volex will remain in an active role with Terminal & Cable GP with 49 percent ownership of the company.

"We are pleased to be working in partnership with PFNGC to support the growth of Terminal & Cable GP" said Lord Rothschild, Executive Chairman of Volex Plc. "This is an opportunity to build on the relationships and strong reputation that PFNGC has within the North American aerospace and defence markets, expanding the capabilities available to customers in the region."

With the acquisition, Terminal & Cable GP Inc. becomes a majority-owned Indigenous business, opening doors to immediate revenue expansion in the defence and aerospace industries. PFN Group of Companies CEO, Richard Missens, says, "the new acquisition will diversify our Nation's contributions to the Canadian defence and aerospace industries."

The acquisition complements PFNGC owned Pro Metal Industries, a leader in the build to print metal fabrication. PFNGC through Pro Metal Industries already has strong relationships with defence and aerospace leading companies in both Canada and the United States. Terminal and Cable GP Inc. will benefit from these relationships and look to capitalize on future opportunities for growth.

"PFNGC fully expects that the acquisition will increase the value and competitiveness of Terminal & Cable in a very real, material, and measurable way within the industry," said Richard Missens."

PFNGC and Volex celebrated the announcement of the acquisition at the 40,000 square foot Terminal & Cable manufacturing site located in Carignan, Quebec on June 6, 2025.

The Pasqua First Nation Group of Companies (PFNGC) is responsible for the development of new businesses, partnerships and equity holdings that will contribute to the wealth and economic sustainability for the Nation. PFNGC expects to derive material benefits for the Pasqua First Nation (PFN) as a result of this acquisition.

Volex is a global leader in integrated manufacturing for performance-critical applications and a supplier of power products. Terminal and Cable TC Inc. was founded in 1968 as a supplier to major defense and aerospace customers.

