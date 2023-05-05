Pason Systems Inc. Reports Voting Results of Director Elections
May 05, 2023, 17:35 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. (TSX: PSI) ("Pason") announced today the director election results from its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 4, 2023. The following six nominees were elected as directors of Pason to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Pason or until their successors are elected or appointed:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
Marcel Kessler
|
66,751,560
|
94.59 %
|
3,817,161
|
5.41 %
|
T. Jay Collins
|
69,650,860
|
98.70 %
|
917,861
|
1.30 %
|
Jon Faber
|
69,715,862
|
98.79 %
|
852,859
|
1.21 %
|
Judi Hess
|
68,950,091
|
97.71 %
|
1,618,630
|
2.29 %
|
Ken Mullen
|
70,284,673
|
99.60 %
|
284,048
|
0.40 %
|
Laura Schwinn
|
67,733,021
|
95.98 %
|
2,835,700
|
4.02 %
Pason is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Through our subsidiary Energy Toolbase Software, Inc. ("ETB"), we provide products and services for the solar power and energy storage industry. ETB's solutions enable project developers to model, control and monitor economics and performance of solar energy and storage projects. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.
For more information about Pason, visit the company's website at www.pason.com or contact [email protected].
SOURCE Pason Systems Inc.
For further information: Jon Faber, President and Chief Executive Officer, 403-301-3400; Celine Boston, Chief Financial Officer, 403-301-3400
