Pason Systems Inc. Reports Voting Results of Director Elections

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. (TSX: PSI) ("Pason") announced today the director election results from its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 4, 2023. The following six nominees were elected as directors of Pason to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Pason or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Marcel Kessler 66,751,560 94.59 % 3,817,161 5.41 % T. Jay Collins 69,650,860 98.70 % 917,861 1.30 % Jon Faber 69,715,862 98.79 % 852,859 1.21 % Judi Hess 68,950,091 97.71 % 1,618,630 2.29 % Ken Mullen 70,284,673 99.60 % 284,048 0.40 % Laura Schwinn 67,733,021 95.98 % 2,835,700 4.02 %

Pason is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Through our subsidiary Energy Toolbase Software, Inc. ("ETB"), we provide products and services for the solar power and energy storage industry. ETB's solutions enable project developers to model, control and monitor economics and performance of solar energy and storage projects. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

