Pason Systems Inc. Reports Voting Results of Director Elections

May 06, 2025, 17:35 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. ("Pason" or the "Company") (TSX: PSI) (OTC: PSYTF) announced today the director election results from its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 1, 2025. The following six nominees were elected as directors of Pason Systems Inc. to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Pason Systems Inc. or until their successors are elected or appointed:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
Marcel Kessler
|
60,786,011
|
94.84 %
|
3,305,243
|
5.16 %
|
James Bowzer
|
64,027,698
|
99.90 %
|
63,556
|
0.10 %
|
Jon Faber
|
63,691,809
|
99.38 %
|
399,445
|
0.62 %
|
Sophia Langlois
|
61,234,234
|
95.54 %
|
2,857,020
|
4.46 %
|
Ken Mullen
|
63,179,690
|
98.58 %
|
911,564
|
1.42 %
|
Laura Schwinn
|
62,476,076
|
97.48 %
|
1,615,178
|
2.52 %
Pason Systems Inc.
Pason is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Through Intelligent Wellhead Systems Inc. ("IWS"), we also provide engineered controls, data acquisition, and software, to automate workflows and processes for oil and gas well completions operations, improving wellsite safety and efficiency. Through Energy Toolbase Software, Inc. ("ETB"), we also provide products and services for the solar power and energy storage industry. ETB's solutions enable project developers to model, control and monitor economics and performance of solar energy and storage projects.
Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and OTC Markets Group under the symbol PSI and PSYTF, respectively. For more information about Pason Systems Inc., visit the Company's website at www.pason.com or contact [email protected].
Jon Faber, President and Chief Executive Officer, 403-301-3400; Celine Boston, Chief Financial Officer, 403-301-3400
