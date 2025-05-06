Pason Systems Inc. Reports Voting Results of Director Elections

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. ("Pason" or the "Company") (TSX: PSI) (OTC: PSYTF) announced today the director election results from its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 1, 2025. The following six nominees were elected as directors of Pason Systems Inc. to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Pason Systems Inc. or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Marcel Kessler 60,786,011 94.84 % 3,305,243 5.16 % James Bowzer 64,027,698 99.90 % 63,556 0.10 % Jon Faber 63,691,809 99.38 % 399,445 0.62 % Sophia Langlois 61,234,234 95.54 % 2,857,020 4.46 % Ken Mullen 63,179,690 98.58 % 911,564 1.42 % Laura Schwinn 62,476,076 97.48 % 1,615,178 2.52 %

Pason is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Through Intelligent Wellhead Systems Inc. ("IWS"), we also provide engineered controls, data acquisition, and software, to automate workflows and processes for oil and gas well completions operations, improving wellsite safety and efficiency. Through Energy Toolbase Software, Inc. ("ETB"), we also provide products and services for the solar power and energy storage industry. ETB's solutions enable project developers to model, control and monitor economics and performance of solar energy and storage projects.

Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and OTC Markets Group under the symbol PSI and PSYTF, respectively.

Jon Faber, President and Chief Executive Officer, 403-301-3400; Celine Boston, Chief Financial Officer, 403-301-3400