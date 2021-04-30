Pason Systems Inc. Reports Voting Results of Director Elections

CALGARY, AB, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. (TSX: PSI) announced today the director election results from its 2021 annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on April 29, 2021. The following six nominees were elected as directors of Pason Systems Inc. to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Pason Systems Inc. or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Marcel Kessler 60,010,956 97.66% 1,437,947 2.34% T. Jay Collins 59,686,005 97.13% 1,761,889 2.87% Jon Faber 61,434,423 99.98% 13,471 0.02% Judi Hess 61,216,997 99.62% 230,897 0.38% James B. Howe 60,045,188 97.72% 1,402,706 2.28% Laura Schwinn 59,859,158 97.41% 1,588,736 2.59%

Pason Systems Inc.

Pason Systems Inc. is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

For more information about Pason Systems Inc., visit the company's website at www.pason.com or contact [email protected].

Additional information on risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect Pason's operations or financial results are included in Pason's reports on file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or through Pason's website (www.pason.com).

For further information: Jon Faber, President and Chief Executive Officer, 403-301-3400; Celine Boston, Chief Financial Officer, 403-301-3400

