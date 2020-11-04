Pason Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. (TSX: PSI) announced today its 2020 third quarter results.

Performance Data



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change (CDN 000s, except per share data) (unaudited) ($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) Revenue 23,068

72,195

(68)

123,878

227,232

(45) EBITDA (1,2) 2,348

33,167

(93)

40,088

99,208

(60) Adjusted EBITDA (1.2) (1,118)

31,489

—

31,339

103,029

(70) As a % of revenue (4.8)

43.6

—

25.3

45.3

(2,000) bps Funds flow from operations 4,765

29,899

(84)

31,621

89,592

(65) Per share – basic 0.06

0.35

(83)

0.38

1.05

(64) Per share – diluted 0.06

0.35

(83)

0.38

1.04

(63) Cash from operating activities 5,754

37,453

(85)

61,300

83,833

(27) Capital expenditures 807

4,058

(80)

4,694

18,591

(75) Free cash flow (1) 4,141

33,067

(87)

56,964

65,999

(14) Cash dividends declared 0.05

0.19

(74)

0.43

0.55

(22) Net (loss) income (3,957)

15,418

—

7,796

43,707

(82) Net (loss) income attributable to Pason (3,698)

15,418

—

8,734

43,707

(80) Per share – basic (0.04)

0.18

—

0.10

0.51

(80) Per share – diluted (0.04)

0.18

—

0.10

0.51

(80) Total interest bearing debt —

—

—

—

—

— Shares outstanding end of period (#000's) 83,690

85,299

(2)

83,690

85,299

(2)





(1) Non-IFRS financial measures are defined in the Management's Discussion and Analysis section. (2) Prior period amounts have been restated to conform with current year's presentation.

Q3 2020 vs Q3 2019

Following the significant decline in North America and International rig count during the first half of 2020, the third quarter saw the North American rig count stabilize before increasing slightly toward the end of the quarter, with the majority of the increase in Canada. International activity increased as COVID related restrictions eased, however, industry activity remains at or near historic lows in all the Company's key markets.

This collapse in drilling activity resulted in consolidated revenue of $23.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $49.1 million from the corresponding period in 2019. An increase in North American market share had a positive impact on revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to a loss of $1.1 million in the third quarter, a decrease of $32.6 million from the corresponding period in 2019. The decline in adjusted EBITDA was attributable to the $32.6 million reduction in gross profit.

Cash from operating activities was $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 85% from the corresponding period in 2019. Cash from operating activities was negatively impacted by the reduction in gross profit, offset by the Company receiving $3.3 million in government wage subsidies.

Free cash flow was $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $33.1 million from the corresponding period in 2019. This decrease is due to the reduction in cash from operating activities, partially offset by an 80% reduction in capital expenditures.

The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Pason of $3.7 million ($0.04 per share) in the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income attributable to Pason of $15.4 million ($0.18 per share) recorded in the corresponding period in 2019.

President's Message

The third quarter of 2020 represented the most challenging industry conditions that Pason has encountered in its history, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continued to have devastating impacts on the global economy in addition to the significant health concerns it has caused. With less than 300 active land drilling rigs in North America during the quarter, industry activity was 28% lower than the second quarter and down 72% from a year ago.

Pason's revenue remains highly correlated to North American land drilling activity and, as a result, third quarter revenue of $23 million was down 68% from the third quarter of 2019. We also continue to have significantly more operating leverage than most of our energy services peers, as many of our costs are fixed in nature. As a result, we posted an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1 million compared to positive Adjusted EBITDA of $31 million a year ago and our free cash flow was down 87% year-over-year to $4 million in the quarter.

It is notable that our quarterly Adjusted EBITDA was similar to that recorded during the depths of the previous downturn in the second quarter of 2016, yet North American land drilling activity was 35% lower in Q3-2020 than that period of time. This highlights the significant adjustments we have made to our operating cost structure over the past several years in response to lower levels of drilling. We have also been focused on reducing the capital intensity of our business, and in the third quarter recorded total capital expenditures of $807 thousand, down 80% from 2019 levels. As industry activity recovers, we expect that capital expenditures will normalize at levels more similar to those experienced in 2019; however, we expect to be able to absorb meaningful revenue growth within our existing operating cost structure.

The third quarter represents the first time we are presenting our financial results under reporting segments which better reflect how our business is managed under our streamlined organizational structure. Our North American business unit has been combined under common commercial and operational leadership and we expect to see benefits from this structure in terms of operating efficiency and how we manage our important customer relationships. We are also presenting the financial results of Energy Toolbase, our emerging business in the solar and energy storage space, separately to allow investors to better evaluate our progress in this area.

Our competitive position remained strong in the third quarter. In North America, revenue per industry day was essentially unchanged from 2019 levels, as market share gains offset reductions in revenue per EDR day driven by customer mix and a continued focus on cost reductions by customers in the face of unprecedented challenges in the industry. As a result, our 71% decrease in North American revenue closely mirrored the 72% decrease in industry activity. Our international revenue decreased 55%, reflecting the somewhat more resilient nature of activity in our major operating regions.

Energy Toolbase (ETB) continued to enhance its software suite that enables solar and energy storage developers and asset owners to model their site's expected financial returns, control the in-field assets, and monitor their performance in real-time. As the industry-leading economic analysis and proposal generation software, ETB Developer is also used to source opportunities to deploy its control systems and monitoring software. Subscriptions for ETB Developer remained consistent despite the effects of the pandemic and the sale of additional control systems through the ETB platform has strengthened our conviction that the combination of the modeling, control and monitoring tools under a common platform provides a compelling value proposition for customers.



Our balance sheet remains strong. We ended the third quarter with $169 million of cash and cash equivalents, as a result of constraining operating and capital costs, continued working capital discipline, and a lower dividend payment.

As we look to the future, the worst appears to be behind us in terms of oil and gas drilling activity. Global demand for oil has begun to recover from its lows in the second quarter, and we have seen similar strength in gas markets. The global picture for supply and demand for oil has become more balanced and the WTI oil price has stabilized around US$40 per barrel. In recent weeks, we have seen the North American land drilling count stabilize and begin to slowly increase, and activity in our international jurisdictions has also been increasing, particularly in regions where drilling was effectively shut down earlier during the pandemic.

Significant uncertainty remains around near-term forecasts of industry activity. Potential demand impacts from further waves of COVID-19 cases and questions about ongoing OPEC compliance with production agreements will impact commodity prices and drilling activity. The current consensus of industry analysts is that industry rig counts will remain low through the first half of 2021 before increasing to exit the year at much higher levels. Consolidation of the customer base has accelerated recently, both as a result of business combinations and companies exiting the industry due to financial distress. As the industry recovers, it will be characterized by a smaller number of companies with a heightened focus on technology. We have made the decision to continue to invest in critical technology and service capabilities to ensure our strong competitive position to serve those customers. This decision puts pressure on our financial results through the worst parts of the downturn, however we will remain the service provider of choice as the industry recovers.

Pason has a long history of success based on both its technology and its people and we will seize on opportunities to build on that history. I am deeply humbled and honoured to be asked to lead this organization as its next President and Chief Executive Officer and I thank our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and Board for their continued support of our great company.



Jon Faber

President and Chief Executive Officer

November 4, 2020

Management's Discussion and Analysis

The following discussion and analysis has been prepared by management as of November 4, 2020, and is a review of the financial condition and results of operations of Pason Systems Inc. (Pason or the Company) based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes.

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

All financial measures presented in this report are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Changes in Reportable Segments

Prior to the third quarter of 2020, the Company presented three operating segments, based upon the geographic segments of the Company's core business of servicing the oil and gas industry, consisting of Canada, the United States, and International. The United States segment included Energy Toolbase Software Inc, which is the operating entity of the Company's solar and energy storage business.

In response to ongoing low activity levels across the North American land drilling market, the Company streamlined its structure and operations in the third quarter by consolidating its core US and Canadian operations. As a result of this consolidation, along with the continued investment in solar and energy storage business, the Company determined that the prior operating segments no longer reflected how management monitored and evaluated operating results. This conclusion was reached in part due to the fact that solar and energy storage business is distinct from its core business and that anticipated future operating results will be significant enough to warrant a distinct segment, as well as the consolidation of management of North American operations. These new reportable segments reflect how the Chief Executive Officer and management allocates resources and assess the performance of the Company.

All comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the new presentation.

Impact of Hyperinflation

In 2018, the Company concluded that its Argentinian subsidiary is operating in a hyperinflationary economy. This conclusion impacts the application of two accounting standards, IAS 21, The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange, and IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies.

The impact of applying IAS 21 to the operating results of Argentina subsidiary for the third quarter of 2020 was to decrease revenue by $173 and reduce segment gross profit by $372. The impact of applying IAS 29 to the non-monetary assets and liabilities, and shareholders' equity of the Argentina subsidiary was to record a non-cash net monetary adjustment of $465 for the third quarter of 2020.

Impact on IFRS Measures



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change (000s) (unaudited) ($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) (Decrease) in revenue (173)

(1,747)

(90)

(469)

(1,747)

(73) Decrease in rental services and local administration expenses 159

1,055

(85)

369

1,055

(65) (Increase) in depreciation expense (358)

(258)

39

(769)

(258)

198 (Decrease) in segment gross profit (372)

(950)

(61)

(869)

(950)

(9) Net monetary gain presented in other expenses 465

2,376

(80)

1,280

2,376

(46) (Increase) decrease in income tax provision (1)

80

—

—

80

— Increase in net income 92

1,506

(94)

411

1,506

(73)

Impact on Non-IFRS Measures



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change (000s) (unaudited) ($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) (Decrease) in revenue (173)

(1,747)

(90)

(469)

(1,747)

(73) Decrease in rental services and local administration expenses 159

1,055

(85)

369

1,055

(65) Net monetary gain presented in other expenses 465

2,376

(80)

1,280

2,376

(46) Increase in EBITDA 451

1,684

(73)

1,180

1,684

(30) (Elimination) of net monetary gain presented in other expenses (465)

(2,376)

(80)

(1,280)

(2,376)

(46) (Decrease) in Adjusted EBITDA (14)

(692)

(98)

(100)

(692)

(86)

Additional IFRS Measures

In its Consolidated Financial Statements, the Company uses certain additional IFRS measures. Management believes these measures provide useful supplemental information to readers.

Funds flow from operations

Management believes that funds flow from operations, as reported in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, is a useful additional measure as it represents the cash generated during the period, regardless of the timing of collection of receivables and payment of payables. Funds flow from operations represents the cash flow from continuing operations, excluding non-cash items. Funds flow from operations is defined as net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, deferred taxes, and other non-cash items impacting operations.

Cash from operating activities

Cash from operating activities is defined as funds flow from operations adjusted for changes in working capital items.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

These definitions are not recognized measures under IFRS, and accordingly, may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. These Non-IFRS measures provide readers with additional information regarding the Company's ability to generate funds to finance its operations, fund its research and development and capital expenditure program, and pay dividends.

Revenue per Industry day

Revenue per Industry day is defined as the daily revenue generated from all products that the Company is renting over all active drilling rigs in the North American business unit. This metric provides a key measure of the Company's ability to evaluate and manage product adoption, pricing, and market share penetration. Drilling days are calculated by using accepted industry sources.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income before interest income and expense, income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted for foreign exchange, impairment of property, plant, and equipment, restructuring costs, net monetary adjustments, and other items which the Company does not consider to be in the normal course of continuing operations.

Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful supplemental measures as they provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities prior to the consideration of how these results are taxed in multiple jurisdictions, how the results are impacted by foreign exchange or how the results are impacted by the Company's accounting policies for equity-based compensation plans.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash from operating activities plus proceeds on disposal of property, plant, and equipment, less capital expenditures (including changes to non-cash working capital associated with capital expenditures), and deferred development costs. This metric provides a key measure on the Company's ability to generate cash from its principal business activities after funding the capital expenditure program, and provides an indication of the amount of cash available to finance, among other items, the Company's dividend and other investment opportunities.



Overall Performance



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change (000s) (unaudited) ($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) Revenue





















Drilling Data 12,218

37,771

(68)

64,982

120,293

(46) Mud Management and Safety 6,515

21,243

(69)

36,132

66,059

(45) Communications 965

4,783

(80)

6,980

15,322

(54) Drilling Intelligence 1,052

5,141

(80)

7,657

15,702

(51) Analytics and Other 2,318

3,257

(29)

8,127

9,856

(18) Total revenue 23,068

72,195

(68)

123,878

227,232

(45)

The Pason Electronic Drilling Recorder (EDR) remains the Company's primary product of the North American and International business unit. The EDR provides a complete drilling data acquisition system, data networking, and drilling management tools and reports at both the wellsite and at customer offices. The EDR is the base product from which all other wellsite instrumentation products are linked. By linking these products, a number of otherwise redundant elements such as data processing, display, storage, and networking are eliminated. This ensures greater reliability and a more robust system of instrumentation for the customer.

As a result of the change in reportable segments described previously, the Company, effective for the third quarter of 2020, reports on three strategic business units: The North American (Canada and the United States) and International (Latin America, including Mexico, Offshore, the Eastern Hemisphere, and the Middle East) business units, all of which offer services to the oil and gas industry, and the Solar and Energy Storage business unit, which provides services to solar and storage developers. Revenue associated with the Solar and Energy Storage business unit is reported in analytics and other. All comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the new presentation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant negative impact on the demand for fossil fuels and this combined with a supply imbalance has led to a decline in oil prices. As a result, the Company's customers have reduced their capital expenditure programs which has led to a precipitous fall in the active rig count in all major markets the Company operates in, which has had a significant impact on the Company's revenue.

Total revenue decreased by 68% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease is attributable to the decrease in industry activity in the North American and International operating segments, partially offset by an increase in revenue from the Solar and Energy Storage business unit.

The Solar and Energy Storage business unit experienced a significant increase in revenue during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the corresponding period in 2019. The increase in revenue is predominately due to the acquisition of Energy Toolbase LLC in 2019.

Discussion of Operations

North American Operations



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change (000s) (unaudited) ($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) Revenue





















Drilling Data 10,100

32,561

(69)

55,921

102,713

(46) Mud Management and Safety 5,291

19,416

(73)

31,388

60,650

(48) Communications 887

4,464

(80)

6,406

14,146

(55) Drilling Intelligence 1,011

4,785

(79)

7,241

14,734

(51) Analytics and Other 991

2,294

(57)

4,105

7,017

(41) Total revenue 18,280

63,520

(71)

105,061

199,260

(47) Rental services and local administration 10,948

24,239

(55)

46,033

73,405

(37) Depreciation and amortization 6,554

8,813

(26)

23,528

27,015

(13) Segment gross profit 778

30,468

(97)

35,500

98,840

(64)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change (unaudited) ($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) Revenue per Industry day 667

668

—

704

665

6

























Industry activity in the North American market decreased by 72% in the third quarter of 2020 over the 2019 comparable period. Industry activity was lowest at the start of the quarter and experienced a modest recovery throughout the quarter, most notably in Canada.

Revenue per Industry day was $667 during the third quarter of 2020, unchanged from the comparable period in 2019. A decline in product adoption and certain price concessions negatively impacted revenue per Industry day as contractors and operators continue to manage drilling costs. These factors were offset by an increase in market share. This increase in market share was primarily due to the type of rigs operating during the quarter as well as customer mix, combined with a slight uptick in new customers.

Rental services and local administration decreased by 55% in the third quarter of 2020 over the 2019 comparative period. The decrease in operating costs is attributable to the Company restructuring its organization to support current and anticipated activity levels.

Depreciation and amortization was down in the third quarter of 2020 due to the Company recognizing research and development tax credits.

International Operations



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change (000s) (unaudited) ($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) Revenue





















Drilling Data 2,118

5,210

(59)

9,061

17,580

(48) Mud Management and Safety 1,224

1,827

(33)

4,744

5,409

(12) Communications 78

319

(76)

574

1,176

(51) Drilling Intelligence 41

356

(88)

416

968

(57) Analytics and Other 417

837

(50)

1,370

2,629

(48) Total revenue 3,878

8,549

(55)

16,165

27,762

(42) Rental services and local administration 2,812

4,525

(38)

11,466

15,371

(25) Depreciation and amortization 944

1,097

(14)

2,983

3,082

(3) Segment gross profit 122

2,927

(96)

1,716

9,309

(82)

The International business unit's revenue decreased by 55% in the third quarter of 2020 over the 2019 comparative period.

Activity levels in the Company's major international markets experienced the significant reduction in activity witnessed in North America.

Rental services and local administration decreased by 38% in the third quarter of 2020 over the 2019 comparative period. The decrease in operating costs is attributable to the Company managing staffing levels to support its current activity.

Segment gross profit was $0.1 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to $2.9 million in the 2019 comparative period.

Solar and Energy Storage Operations



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change (000s) (unaudited) ($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) Revenue





















Analytics and Other 910

126

622

2,652

210

1,163 Total revenue 910

126

622

2,652

210

1,163 Operating expenses and local administration (1) 1,363

445

206

4,587

1,201

282 Depreciation and amortization 5

7

(29)

18

20

(10) Segment gross (loss) (458)

(326)

40

(1,953)

(1,011)

93 (1) Included in rental services and local administration in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations

Revenue generated by the Solar and Energy Storage business unit was $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.1 million during the 2019 comparative period.

Revenue in the third quarter of 2020 reflects revenue generated from Energy Toolbase Software Inc. (ETS), the Company formed through the amalgamation of the former Pason Power entity and Energy Toolbase LLC (ETB), which was acquired in 2019 while the revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was generated from Pason Power.

Operating expenses and local administration was $1.4 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.4 million during the comparable period. The increase reflects the acquisition of ETB.

ETS and Pason Power incurred the following research and development costs, which are included in research and development in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Operations. These costs are excluded from the segment gross loss table above.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change (000s) (unaudited) ($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) Research and development 759

652

16

2,534

1,966

29

























Segment gross loss was $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to a segment gross loss of $0.3 million during the 2019 comparable period.

Corporate Expenses



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change (000s) (unaudited) ($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) Research and development 6,237

7,564

(18)

21,036

22,969

(8) Corporate services 2,469

3,865

(36)

8,981

11,413

(21) Stock-based compensation 276

2,446

(89)

2,022

9,359

(78) Other (income) expenses





















Derecognition of onerous lease —

—

—

(5,757)

—

— Government wage assistance (3,334)

—

—

(7,697)

—

— Reorganization costs —

—

—

5,554

—

— Derecognition of lease receivable —

—

—

—

4,289

— Foreign exchange loss 113

615

(82)

145

1,269

(89) Net interest expense - lease liability 33

159

(79)

279

404

(31) Interest income - short term investments (138)

(258)

(47)

(1,120)

(726)

54 Net monetary gain (465)

(2,376)

(80)

(1,280)

(2,376)

(46) Equity loss (income) 357

68

425

436

(156)

(379) Other 220

83

165

286

639

(55) Total corporate expenses 5,768

12,166

(53)

22,885

47,084

(51)

During the third quarter of 2020, due to the decline in revenue, the Company was eligible for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program. As a result, a CEWS benefit of $3.3 million was recorded as government wage assistance. On a year to date basis, $7.7 million of CEWS benefit was recorded as government wage assistance.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company entered into an agreement to terminate the lease at its previous US head office in Golden, Colorado. As a result, a recovery of $5.8 million was recorded as other income, which is comprised of the derecognition of a previously recorded onerous lease liability, offset by a termination payment.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company initiated staff reduction initiatives to address the anticipated prolonged downturn in oil and gas drilling activity in all of its markets. Accordingly, the Company recorded reorganization expense of $5.6 million, which is comprised of termination and other staff related costs. This reorganization led to a decline in research and development and corporate service expenses compared to 2019.

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company was notified that the tenant leasing the Company's previous office space in Colorado, USA filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. As a result, the Company derecognized the lease receivable and reported $4.3 million in other expenses.

Net monetary gain is as a result of applying hyperinflation accounting to the Company's Argentinian subsidiary.

Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020

Following the significant decline in North America and International rig count during the first half of 2020, the third quarter saw North American rig count relatively stable before increasing slightly toward the end of the quarter, with the majority of the increase in Canada. However, industry activity remains at or near historic lows in all the Company's key markets.

Consolidated revenue was $23.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, a 14% decrease compared to consolidated revenue of $26.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue in the North American business unit was $18.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, a 20% decrease compared to revenue of $23.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

The International business unit reported revenue of $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, a 30% increase compared to revenue of $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue is attributable to the easing of COVID related restrictions in certain markets, most notably in Argentina.

Adjusted EBITDA, which adjusts EBITDA for foreign exchange and certain non-recurring charges, was a loss of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to a loss of $0.8 million during the second quarter of 2020.

Cash from operating activities was $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $30.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, cash from operating activities was positively impacted by the release of working capital.

The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Pason in the third quarter of 2020 of $3.7 million ($0.04 per share) compared to a net loss attributable to Pason of $4.5 million ($0.05 per share) in the second quarter of 2020.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

As at September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) Assets



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 169,254 161,016 Trade and other receivables 20,098 59,716 Income taxes recoverable - other 15,304 15,304 Prepaid expenses 2,318 3,621 Income taxes recoverable 5,302 2,382 Total current assets 212,276 242,039 Non-current



Property, plant and equipment 103,722 118,522 Investments 25,824 26,265 Intangible assets and goodwill 47,481 51,015 Total non-current assets 177,027 195,802 Total assets 389,303 437,841





Liabilities and equity



Current



Trade payables and accruals 28,023 34,420 Income taxes payable 2,461 3,133 Stock-based compensation liability 2,332 2,442 Lease liability 2,471 3,275 Investment - put option 10,000 15,000 Total current liabilities 45,287 58,270 Non-current



Deferred tax liabilities 9,651 8,566 Lease liability 4,513 11,532 Stock-based compensation liability 3,921 3,479 Obligation under put option 9,797 9,540 Total non-current liabilities 27,882 33,117 Equity



Share capital 162,798 166,701 Share-based benefits reserve 32,536 30,863 Foreign currency translation reserve 63,575 57,830 Equity reserve (8,375) (8,375) Retained earnings 66,902 99,806 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 317,436 346,825 Non-controlling interest (1,302) (371) Total equity 316,134 346,454 Total liabilities and equity 389,303 437,841

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 (CDN 000s, except per share data) (unaudited) ($)

($)

($)

($) Revenue 23,068

72,195

123,878

227,232 Operating expenses











Rental services 12,956

25,779

53,291

79,837 Local administration 2,167

3,430

8,795

10,140 Depreciation and amortization 7,503

9,917

26,529

30,117

22,626

39,126

88,615

120,094













Gross profit 442

33,069

35,263

107,138 Other expenses











Research and development 6,237

7,564

21,036

22,969 Corporate services 2,469

3,865

8,981

11,413 Stock-based compensation expense 276

2,446

2,022

9,359 Other (income) expenses (3,214)

(1,709)

(9,154)

3,343

5,768

12,166

22,885

47,084













(Loss) income before income taxes (5,326)

20,903

12,378

60,054 Income tax provision (1,369)

5,485

4,582

16,347 Net (loss) income (3,957)

15,418

7,796

43,707













Net (loss) income attributable to:











Shareholders of Pason (3,698)

15,418

8,734

43,707 Non-controlling interest (259)

—

(938)

— Net (loss) income (3,957)

15,418

7,796

43,707











(Loss) Income per share









Basic (0.04)

0.18

0.10

0.51 Diluted (0.04)

0.18

0.10

0.51

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Other Comprehensive Income



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($)

($)

($)

($) Net (loss) income (3,957)

15,418

7,796

43,707 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income:







Tax recovery on net investment in foreign

operations related to an inter-company financing —

9,690

—

10,481 Foreign currency translation adjustment (6,476)

(5,567)

5,752

(12,274) Other comprehensive (loss) gain (6,476)

4,123

5,752

(1,793) Total comprehensive (loss) income (10,433)

19,541

13,548

41,914









Total comprehensive (loss) income attributed to:







Shareholders of Pason (10,190)

19,541

14,479

41,914 Non-controlling interest (243)

—

(931)

— Total comprehensive (loss) income (10,433)

19,541

13,548

41,914

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($)

($)

($)

($) Cash from (used in) operating activities







Net (loss) income (3,957)

15,418

7,796

43,707 Adjustment for non-cash items:







Depreciation and amortization 7,503

9,917

26,529

30,117 Stock-based compensation 276

2,446

2,022

9,359 Deferred income taxes 1,253

2,101

975

3,520 Derecognition of onerous lease —

—

(5,757)

— Derecognition of lease receivable —

—

—

4,289 Hyperinflation adjustment (451)

(1,506)

(1,182)

(1,506) Unrealized foreign exchange loss and other 141

1,523

1,238

106 Funds flow from operations 4,765

29,899

31,621

89,592 Movements in non-cash working capital items:







Decrease in trade and other receivables 3,955

4,922

39,896

9,021 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses (561)

(1,066)

1,308

(45) (Decrease) increase in income taxes (3,063)

3,476

1,360

4,699 Increase (decrease) in trade payables, accruals

and stock-based compensation liability 3,063

2,270

(8,079)

(3,894) Effects of exchange rate changes 82

(1,850)

(61)

(262) Cash generated from operating activities 8,241

37,651

66,045

99,111 Income tax paid (2,487)

(198)

(4,745)

(15,278) Net cash from operating activities 5,754

37,453

61,300

83,833 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities







Proceeds from issuance of common shares —

239

—

3,366 Payment of dividends (4,201)

(16,199)

(36,265)

(47,055) Repurchase and cancellation of shares under NCIB (2,193)

(1,944)

(6,276)

(13,063) Repayment of lease liability (667)

(840)

(1,910)

(1,893) Net cash used in financing activities (7,061)

(18,744)

(44,451)

(58,645) Cash flows (used in) from investing activities







Payment on investment - put option —

—

(5,000)

— Acquisition —

(23,830)

—

(23,830) Additions to property, plant and equipment (476)

(3,398)

(4,520)

(17,482) Development costs (331)

(660)

(174)

(1,109) Proceeds on disposal of investment and property,

plant and equipment 81

188

888

806 Changes in non-cash working capital (887)

(516)

(530)

(49) Net cash used in investing activities (1,613)

(28,216)

(9,336)

(41,664) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash

equivalents (4,312)

1,239

725

(6,497) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash

equivalents (7,232)

(8,268)

8,238

(22,973) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 176,486

189,133

161,016

203,838 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 169,254

180,865

169,254

180,865

Operating Segments

The Company operates three strategic business units: The North American (Canada and the United States) and International (Latin America, including Mexico, Offshore, the Eastern Hemisphere, and the Middle East) business units, all of which offer services to the oil and gas industry, but are managed separately. The Solar and Energy Storage business unit offer services to solar and storage developers. For each of the strategic business units, the Group's senior management reviews internal management reports on a monthly basis.

Previously, the Company's operating segments were oil and gas centric and reported by geographic segment: Canada, the United States, and International (Latin America, Offshore, the Eastern Hemisphere, and the Middle East). The solar and energy storage business was previously reported under the United States business unit.

All comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the new presentation.

The following table represents a disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers along with the reportable segment for each category:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 North

America

International

Solar and

Energy Storage

Total (unaudited) ($)

($)

($)

($) Revenue







Drilling Data 10,100

2,118

—

12,218 Mud Management and Safety 5,291

1,224

—

6,515 Communications 887

78

—

965 Drilling Intelligence 1,011

41

—

1,052 Analytics and Other 991

417

910

2,318 Total Revenue 18,280

3,878

910

23,068 Rental services and local administration 10,948

2,812

1,363

15,123 Depreciation and amortization 6,554

944

5

7,503 Segment gross profit (loss) 778

122

(458)

442 Research and development





6,237 Corporate services





2,469 Stock-based compensation





276 Other (income)





(3,214) Income tax provision





(1,369) Net loss





(3,957) Net loss attributable to Pason





(3,698) Capital expenditures 807

—

—

807 As at September 30, 2020







Property plant and equipment 91,781

11,822

119

103,722 Intangible assets 8,986

—

4,395

13,381 Goodwill 8,871

2,600

22,629

34,100 Segment assets 362,464

26,273

566

389,303 Segment liabilities 68,032

4,183

954

73,169

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

(restated) North

America

International

Solar and

Energy Storage

Total (unaudited) ($)

($)

($)

($) Revenue







Drilling Data 32,561

5,210

—

37,771 Mud Management and Safety 19,416

1,827

—

21,243 Communications 4,464

319

—

4,783 Drilling Intelligence 4,785

356

—

5,141 Analytics and Other 2,294

837

126

3,257 Total Revenue 63,520

8,549

126

72,195 Rental services and local administration 24,239

4,525

445

29,209 Depreciation and amortization 8,813

1,097

7

9,917 Segment gross profit (loss) 30,468

2,927

(326)

33,069 Research and development





7,564 Corporate services





3,865 Stock-based compensation





2,446 Other (income)





(1,709) Income tax provision





5,485 Net income





15,418 Net income attributable to Pason





15,418 Capital expenditures 3,167

891

—

4,058 As at September 30, 2019







Property plant and equipment 107,025

15,316

130

122,471 Intangible assets 44,453

—

—

44,453 Goodwill 8,816

2,600

—

11,416 Segment assets 390,233

54,572

1,357

446,162 Segment liabilities 69,293

6,066

61

75,420

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 North

America

International

Solar and

Energy

Storage

Total (unaudited) ($)

($)

($)

($) Revenue







Drilling Data 55,921

9,061

—

64,982 Mud Management and Safety 31,388

4,744

—

36,132 Communications 6,406

574

—

6,980 Drilling Intelligence 7,241

416

—

7,657 Analytics and Other 4,105

1,370

2,652

8,127 Total Revenue 105,061

16,165

2,652

123,878 Rental services and local administration 46,033

11,466

4,587

62,086 Depreciation and amortization 23,528

2,983

18

26,529 Segment gross profit (loss) 35,500

1,716

(1,953)

35,263 Research and development





21,036 Corporate services





8,981 Stock-based compensation





2,022 Other (income)





(9,154) Income tax provision





4,582 Net income





7,796 Net income attributable to Pason





8,734 Capital expenditures 4,694

—

—

4,694 As at September 30, 2020







Property plant and equipment 91,781

11,822

119

103,722 Intangible assets 8,986

—

4,395

13,381 Goodwill 8,871

2,600

22,629

34,100 Segment assets 362,464

26,273

566

389,303 Segment liabilities 68,032

4,183

954

73,169

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

(restated) North America

International

Solar and

Energy

Storage

Total (unaudited) ($)

($)

($)

($) Revenue













Drilling Data 102,713

17,580

—

120,293 Mud Management and Safety 60,650

5,409

—

66,059 Communications 14,146

1,176

—

15,322 Drilling Intelligence 14,734

968

—

15,702 Analytics and Other 7,017

2,629

210

9,856 Total Revenue 199,260

27,762

210

227,232 Rental services and local administration 73,405

15,371

1,201

89,977 Depreciation and amortization 27,015

3,082

20

30,117 Segment gross profit (loss) 98,840

9,309

(1,011)

107,138 Research and development





22,969 Corporate services





11,413 Stock-based compensation





9,359 Other expenses





3,343 Income tax provision





16,347 Net income





43,707 Net income attributable to Pason





43,707 Capital expenditures 15,835

2,756

—

18,591 As at September 30, 2019







Property plant and equipment 107,025

15,316

130

122,471 Intangible assets 44,453

—

—

44,453 Goodwill 8,816

2,600

—

11,416 Segment assets 390,233

54,572

1,357

446,162 Segment liabilities 69,293

6,066

61

75,420

Other (Income) Expenses



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($)

($)

($)

($) Derecognition of onerous lease —

—

(5,757)

— Government wage assistance (3,334)

—

(7,697)

— Reorganization costs —

—

5,554

— Derecognition of lease receivable —

—

—

4,289 Foreign exchange loss 113

615

145

1,269 Net interest expense - lease liabilities 33

159

279

404 Interest income - short term investments (138)

(258)

(1,120)

(726) Net monetary gain (465)

(2,376)

(1,280)

(2,376) Equity loss (income) 357

68

436

(156) Other 220

83

286

639 Other (income) expenses (3,214)

(1,709)

(9,154)

3,343

During the third quarter of 2020, due to the decline in revenue, the Company was eligible for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program. As a result, a CEWS benefit of $3,334 was recorded as government wage assistance. On a year to date basis, $7,697 of CEWS benefit was recorded as government wage assistance.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company entered into an agreement to terminate the lease at its previous US head office in Golden, Colorado. As a result, a recovery of $5,757 was recorded as other income, which is comprised of the derecognition of a previously recorded onerous lease liability, offset by a termination payment.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company initiated staff reduction initiatives to address the anticipated prolonged downturn in oil and gas drilling activity in all of its markets. Accordingly, the Company recorded reorganization expense of $5,554, which is comprised of termination and other staff related costs. This reorganization led to a decline in research and development and corporate service expenses compared to 2019.

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company was notified that the tenant leasing the Company's previous office space in Colorado, USA filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. As a result, the Company derecognized the lease receivable and reported $4,289 in other expenses.

Net monetary gain is as a result of applying hyperinflation accounting to the Company's Argentinian subsidiary.

Events After the Reporting Period

On November 4, 2020, the Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common shares. The dividend will be paid on December 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2020.

Third Quarter Conference Call

Pason will be conducting a conference call for interested analysts, brokers, investors and media representatives to review its third quarter 2020 results at 9:00 am (Calgary time) on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The conference call dial-in number is 1-888-231-8191 or 1-647-427-7450. You can access the seven-day replay by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-416-849-0833, using password 5584292.

Pason Systems Inc. is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

Additional information, including the Company's Annual Report and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.pason.com .

Pason Systems Inc.

Pason Systems Inc. is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, and web-based information management, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.TO.

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. The words "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "may", "should", "will", "estimate", "project", "outlook", "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements in this document may include statements, express or implied regarding the anticipated business prospects and financial performance of Pason; expectations or projections about future strategies and goals for growth and expansion; expected and future cash flows and revenues; and expected impact of future commitments. These forward-looking statements are based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including the state of the economy and the oil and gas exploration and production business, in particular; the Company's business prospects and opportunities; and estimates of the financial and operational performance of Pason.

Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information and statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability of Pason to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the operating performance of Pason's assets and businesses, the price of energy commodities, competitive factors in the energy industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting Pason's businesses, technological developments, and general economic conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such forward looking statements, although considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Additional information on risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect Pason's operations or financial results are included in Pason's reports on file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or through Pason's website (www.pason.com). Furthermore, any forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Pason does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

SOURCE Pason Systems Inc.

For further information: about Pason Systems Inc., visit the company's website at www.pason.com or contact [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.pason.com

