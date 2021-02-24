Pason Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. (TSX:PSI) announced today its 2020 fourth quarter results.

Highlights



Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Change 2020

2019

Change (CDN 000s, except per share data) ($)

($)

(%) ($)

($)

(%) Revenue 32,758

68,410

(52) 156,636

295,642

(47) EBITDA (1) 8,300

25,555

(68) 48,388

124,763

(61) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 8,201

26,615

(69) 39,540

129,644

(70) As a % of revenue 25.0

38.9

(1,390) bps 25.2

43.9

(1,870) bps Funds flow from operations 8,939

22,126

(60) 40,560

111,718

(64) Per share – basic 0.11

0.26

(58) 0.48

1.31

(63) Per share – diluted 0.11

0.26

(58) 0.48

1.30

(63) Cash from operating activities (2,717)

24,714

nmf 58,583

108,547

(46) Capital expenditures 465

5,587

(92) 5,159

24,178

(79) Free cash flow (1) (3,100)

19,955

nmf 53,864

85,954

(37) Cash dividends declared (per share) 0.05

0.19

(74) 0.48

0.74

(35) Net (loss) income (2,662)

10,096

nmf 5,134

53,803

(90) Net (loss) income attributable to Pason (2,166)

10,405

nmf 6,568

54,112

(88) Per share – basic (0.03)

0.12

nmf 0.08

0.63

(88) Per share – diluted (0.03)

0.12

nmf 0.08

0.63

(88) Total interest bearing debt —

—

— —

—

— Shares outstanding end of period (#000's) 83,089

84,538

(2) 83,089

84,538

(2)

(1) Non-IFRS financial measures are defined in the Management's Discussion and Analysis section.

Pason's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, were significantly impacted by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on global oil and gas demand, and the related reduction in drilling activity in all of the Company's end markets. As a result, revenue of $156.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $39.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, represent decreases over prior year results. During the year, Pason took necessary cost rationalization and restructuring measures to reflect lower industry activity levels, which allowed the Company to minimize losses while retaining technology development and service capabilities as industry rig counts reached historic lows in the third quarter of 2020, and furthermore, demonstrate the Company's strong operating leverage as North American and International rig counts began to improve throughout the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Pason generated consolidated revenue of $32.8 million, a decrease of 52% from the corresponding period in 2019, but a 42% increase from $23.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.2 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 69% or $18.4 million from the corresponding period in 2019, but a significant increase from an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 as the Company began to absorb its fixed cost base with improving activity levels. While the Company continued to defend and grow its competitive positioning in key markets, the year over year decline in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA is reflective of the challenging industry conditions that persisted throughout 2020.

Despite these challenging conditions, Pason continued to maintain a strong balance sheet with no interest bearing debt and $149.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as at December 31, 2020 (2019: $161.0 million). The Company generated $8.9 million in funds flow from operations in the fourth quarter (2019: $22.1 million), which was offset by investments in working capital to meet improving industry activity levels, resulting in a net cash outflow from operating activities of $2.7 million (2019: inflow of $24.7 million). Year-over-year, funds flow from operations and cash from operating activities was negatively impacted by the reduction in gross profit, offset by the Company receiving government wage subsidies and cost savings resulting from the 2020 restructuring.

Free cash flow was a loss of $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $20.0 million from the corresponding period in 2019. This decrease is due to the year-over-year reduction in cash from operating activities, partially offset by a 92% reduction in capital expenditures as part of the Company's ongoing efforts to remain disciplined with capital spending.

The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Pason of $2.2 million ($0.03 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income attributable to Pason of $10.4 million ($0.12 per share) recorded in the corresponding period in 2019. The year-over-year decline is due to the factors outlined above, and furthermore, the fourth quarter results of 2020 include a charge resulting from the revaluation of a put option and an increase in stock-based compensation expense.

President's Message

Throughout the fourth quarter of 2020, industry conditions continued to gradually improve from the low points they had reached during the third quarter. While North American drilling activity was down 58% year-over-year from the fourth quarter of 2019, it improved by 34% sequentially from the third quarter. The ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are severe for our industry and our world and significant uncertainties remain, particularly around the spread of new virus variants and supply chain interruptions in the delivery of vaccines.

Pason's financial results in the fourth quarter reflected the continued challenging industry conditions. Consolidated revenue for the quarter of $32.8 million was down 52% from 2019 levels and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.2 million was 69% lower than the prior year. Sequentially, the benefits of Pason's operating leverage in periods of increasing industry activity were evident as Adjusted EBITDA improved by $9.3 million from the third quarter on a $9.7 million increase in revenue. Free cash flow was negative $3.1 million, driven by working capital requirements as the business recovered in the quarter.

For the full year, consolidated revenue of $156.6 million represented a 47% decrease from 2019 and Adjusted EBITDA of $39.5 million was 70% lower. Capital expenditures were reduced by 79% in 2020 to $5.2 million in response to dramatically lower activity levels. Free Cash Flow of $53.9 million was driven by stronger operating results in the first quarter before the full effects of the pandemic, a significant working capital recovery and lower levels of capital expenditures.

The company returned $50 million to shareholders in 2020 through a combination of dividends and share repurchases. Our balance sheet remains strong with positive working capital of $167.4 million, including $149.3 million of cash and cash equivalents. We are maintaining our quarterly dividend at $0.05 per share, and will continue to prudently deploy capital while protecting our balance sheet.

In the midst of ongoing public health guidelines and restrictions, our employees continue to balance the delivery of best-in-class service and new technologies for customers with ensuring the continued safety of themselves, their loved ones, and the people they encounter in their work. Momentum continues to build for our newest product offerings, including increasing demand for our data delivery services and a wider range of integrations for the Drilling Advisory System (DAS), as customers look to technology solutions to help drive further improvements in the efficiency and effectiveness of their drilling operations.

Through Energy Toolbase (ETB), we continue to advance the development of our product offering in the solar and energy storage market. ETB has maintained a strong subscriber base for its industry-leading economic analysis and proposal generation software, and additional bookings for installations of our control system continue to validate our belief that providing an integrated platform, which allows customers to model, control, and monitor energy storage systems provides a compelling value proposition.

Entering 2021, there is growing optimism as leading indicators point to a continued recovery in drilling activity. After hovering around US$40 per barrel for the first half of the fourth quarter, WTI oil prices have steadily climbed past US$50 per barrel. US oil production remains at levels approximately 15% below pre-pandemic levels. The inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) has been steadily decreasing since the summer. Crude oil and refined product storage levels have returned to their five-year historical range for the first time since the spring of 2020. The most recent Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast calls for 5.4 million barrels per day of global oil demand growth in 2021, and a full recovery to 2019 demand levels by 2022.

Increasing demand will need to be met by additional supply and as storage levels decrease and production levels remain below historical norms, new drilling will be required. Pason's competitive position remains strong in each of our operating regions and we expect to fully participate in the continued recovery of industry activity. When we adjusted our cost structure to our expected medium-term activity levels, we retained the required technology and service capabilities to maintain our competitive position and fully serve that level of activity. As such, we do not anticipate significant increases in our cost base in the medium-term. Incremental margins are expected to remain strong through 2021, but will fluctuate as the industry recovers and as the company begins to incur certain activity-related costs in anticipation of further revenue growth.

Continued consolidation of the North American E&P sector is likely to result in a smaller number of companies with a heighted focus on technology. We are prepared to increase our investments in technology development in order to meet the growing demands of these customers. Our capital expenditures will also begin to trend toward normalized levels with activity increases and as we continually refresh parts of our technology platform. We currently expect capital expenditures of up to $15 million in 2021.

Pason is committed to providing unmatched service quality and leadership in technology innovations and, with the dedicated efforts of our exceptional employees, we intend to deliver on these commitments to earn the continued support of our customers, suppliers, and shareholders.

Jon Faber

(signed)

President and Chief Executive Officer

February 24, 2021



Management's Discussion and Analysis

The following discussion and analysis has been prepared by management as of February 24, 2021, and is a review of the financial condition and results of operations of Pason Systems Inc. (Pason or the Company) based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and accompanying notes, and Pason's Annual Information Form dated March 17, 2020.

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. For further information, please refer to Forward Looking Information.

All financial measures presented in this report are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.



Changes in Reportable Segments

Prior to the third quarter of 2020, the Company presented three operating segments, based upon the geographic segments of the Company's core business of servicing the oil and gas industry, consisting of Canada, the United States, and International. The United States segment included Energy Toolbase Software Inc, which is the operating entity of the Company's solar and energy storage business.

In response to ongoing low activity levels across the North American land drilling market, the Company streamlined its structure and operations in the third quarter by consolidating its core US and Canadian operations. As a result of this consolidation, along with the continued investment in solar and energy storage business, the Company determined that the prior operating segments no longer reflected how management monitored and evaluated operating results. This conclusion was reached in part due to the fact that solar and energy storage business is distinct from its core business and that anticipated future operating results will be significant enough to warrant a distinct segment, as well as the consolidation of management of North American operations. These new reportable segments reflect how the Chief Executive Officer and management allocate resources and assess the performance of the Company.

All comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the new presentation.

Impact of Hyperinflation

Due to various qualitative and quantitative factors, Argentina has been designated a hyper-inflationary economy as of the second quarter of 2018 for accounting purposes. As such, the Company has applied accounting standards IAS 21, The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange, and IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyper-Inflationary Economies to these Consolidated Financial Statements for its Argentinian operating subsidiary. These Consolidated Financial Statements are based on the historical cost approach in IAS 29.

The impact of applying IAS 21 to the operating results of the Argentina subsidiary for the fourth quarter of 2020 was to decrease revenue by $276 and reduce segment gross profit by $571. The impact of applying IAS 29 to the non-monetary assets and liabilities, and shareholders' equity of the Argentina subsidiary resulted in a non-cash net monetary adjustment of $594 for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Impact on IFRS Measures



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change (000s) ($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) (Decrease) increase in revenue (276)

792

nmf

(745)

(955)

(22) Decrease (increase) in rental services and local administration expenses 283

(493)

nmf

652

562

16 (Increase) in depreciation expense (578)

(340)

70

(1,347)

(598)

125 (Decrease) in segment gross profit (571)

(41)

1293

(1,440)

(991)

45 Net monetary gain presented in other expenses 594

212

180

1,874

2,588

(28) (Increase) decrease in income tax provision —

(40)

nmf

—

40

nmf Increase in net income 23

131

(82)

434

1,637

(73)

Impact on Non-IFRS Measures



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change (000s) ($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) (Decrease) increase in revenue (276)

792

nmf

(745)

(955)

(22) Decrease (increase) in rental services and local administration expenses 283

(493)

nmf

652

562

16 Net monetary gain presented in other expenses 594

212

180

1,874

2,588

(28) Increase in EBITDA 601

511

18

1,781

2,195

(19) (Elimination) of net monetary gain presented in other expenses (594)

(212)

180

(1,874)

(2,588)

(28) Increase (decrease) in Adjusted EBITDA 7

299

(98)

(93)

(393)

(76)

Additional IFRS Measures

In its Consolidated Financial Statements, the Company uses certain additional IFRS measures. Management believes these measures provide useful supplemental information to readers.

Funds flow from operations

Management believes that funds flow from operations, as reported in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, is a useful additional measure as it represents the cash generated during the period, regardless of the timing of collection of receivables and payment of payables. Funds flow from operations represents the cash flow from continuing operations, excluding non-cash items. Funds flow from operations is defined as net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, deferred taxes, and other non-cash items impacting operations.

Cash from operating activities

Cash from operating activities is defined as funds flow from operations adjusted for changes in working capital items.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

These definitions are not recognized measures under IFRS, and accordingly, may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. These Non-IFRS measures provide readers with additional information regarding the Company's operating performance, and ability to generate funds to finance its operations, fund its research and development and capital expenditure program, and pay dividends.

Revenue per Industry day

Revenue per Industry day is defined as the daily revenue generated from all products that the Company is renting over all active drilling rig days in the North American market. This metric provides a key measure of the Company's ability to evaluate and manage product adoption, pricing, and market share penetration. Drilling days are calculated by using accepted industry sources.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income before interest income and expense, income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted for foreign exchange, impairment of property, plant, and equipment, restructuring costs, net monetary adjustments, government wage assistance, revaluation of put obligation, and other items which the Company does not consider to be in the normal course of continuing operations.

Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful supplemental measures as they provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities prior to the consideration of how these results are taxed in multiple jurisdictions, how the results are impacted by foreign exchange or how the results are impacted by the Company's accounting policies for equity-based compensation plans.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash from operating activities plus proceeds on disposal of property, plant, and equipment, less capital expenditures (including changes to non-cash working capital associated with capital expenditures), and deferred development costs. This metric provides a key measure on the Company's ability to generate cash from its principal business activities after funding capital expenditure programs, and provides an indication of the amount of cash available to finance, among other items, the Company's dividend and other investment opportunities.

Overall Performance



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change (000s) ($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) Revenue











Drilling Data 17,099

35,915

(52)

82,081

156,208

(47) Mud Management and Safety 8,893

19,768

(55)

45,025

85,827

(48) Communications 1,859

4,438

(58)

8,839

19,760

(55) Drilling Intelligence 2,108

4,619

(54)

9,765

20,321

(52) Analytics and Other 2,799

3,670

(24)

10,926

13,526

(19) Total revenue 32,758

68,410

(52)

156,636

295,642

(47)

The Pason Electronic Drilling Recorder (EDR) remains the Company's primary product for the North American and International business unit. The EDR provides a complete drilling data acquisition system, data networking, and drilling management tools and reports at both the wellsite and at customer offices. The EDR is the base product from which all other wellsite instrumentation products are linked. By linking these products, a number of otherwise redundant elements such as data processing, display, storage, and networking are eliminated. This ensures greater reliability and a more robust system of instrumentation for the customer.

As a result of the change in reportable segments described previously, the Company, effective from the third quarter of 2020, reports on three strategic business units: The North American (Canada and the United States) and International (Latin America, including Mexico, Offshore, the Eastern Hemisphere, and the Middle East) business units, all of which offer services to the oil and gas industry, and the Solar and Energy Storage business unit, which provides services to solar and energy storage developers. Revenue associated with the Solar and Energy Storage business unit is reported in analytics and other.

Throughout 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to have a significant negative impact on the demand for fossil fuels, which combined with a supply imbalance led to a decline in commodity prices. As a result, oil and gas operators took a very cautious approach to capital spending and the global drilling industry saw a significant decline in the active rig counts in all major markets the Company operates in.

Total revenue decreased by 52% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the corresponding period in 2019 due to the decrease in industry activity in the North American and International operating segments, partially offset by an increase in North American Revenue per Industry Day as the Company continued to defend and grow its leading market share position.

Discussion of Operations

North American Operations



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change (000s) ($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) Revenue











Drilling Data 13,940

29,877

(53)

69,861

132,590

(47) Mud Management and Safety 7,460

17,610

(58)

38,848

78,260

(50) Communications 1,677

4,000

(58)

8,083

18,146

(55) Drilling Intelligence 2,022

4,252

(52)

9,263

18,986

(51) Analytics and Other 1,219

1,704

(28)

5,324

8,721

(39) Total revenue 26,318

57,443

(54)

131,379

256,703

(49) Rental services and local administration 11,099

22,833

(51)

57,132

96,238

(41) Depreciation and amortization 6,509

9,406

(31)

30,037

36,421

(18) Segment gross profit 8,710

25,204

(65)

44,210

124,044

(64)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) Revenue per Industry day 721

669

8

706

665

6

























Although North American industry activity throughout the fourth quarter improved from the lows experienced in the third quarter, challenging industry conditions remained. Revenue in the North American business unit was $26.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 54% from the comparable period in 2019, while average North American land rig count fell 58% during the same comparative periods. Despite the challenging industry conditions, Pason managed to increase its North American Revenue per Industry Day to $721 during the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 8% from the comparable period in 2019. The increase in Revenue per Industry Day was primarily achieved through market share growth and favourable geographic sales mix within North America, offsetting selective price concessions and a weaker US dollar. As certain regions within the North American segment experience fluctuations in activity levels due to seasonality, Pason expects Revenue per Industry Day to fluctuate with the relative revenue levels associated within North American regions.

Rental services and local administration decreased by 51% in the fourth quarter of 2020 over the 2019 comparative period. The decrease in operating costs is attributable to the Company's restructuring efforts to support lower levels of current and anticipated activity levels.

Depreciation and amortization decreased by 31% down in the fourth quarter of 2020 over the 2019 comparative period. The decrease is due to a combination of lower capital expenditures in recent years, along with several development projects becoming fully amortized at the beginning of 2020.

Segment gross profit was $8.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $25.2 million in the 2019 comparative period, representing a 65% decline year-over-year, due to the factors outlined above.

International Operations



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change (000s) ($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) Revenue











Drilling Data 3,159

6,038

(48)

12,220

23,618

(48) Mud Management and Safety 1,433

2,158

(34)

6,177

7,567

(18) Communications 182

438

(58)

756

1,614

(53) Drilling Intelligence 86

367

(77)

502

1,335

(62) Analytics and Other 878

971

(10)

2,248

3,600

(38) Total revenue 5,738

9,972

(42)

21,903

37,734

(42) Rental services and local administration 3,160

5,942

(47)

14,626

21,313

(31) Depreciation and amortization 1,374

1,302

6

4,357

4,384

(1) Segment gross profit 1,204

2,728

(56)

2,920

12,037

(76)

The International business unit's revenue decreased by 42% in the fourth quarter of 2020 over the 2019 comparative period as activity levels in the Company's major international markets also experienced a significant reduction in activity, as was witnessed in North America.

Rental services and local administration decreased by 47% in the fourth quarter of 2020 over the 2019 comparative period. The decrease in operating costs is attributable to the Company's restructuring efforts to support lower levels of current and anticipated activity levels.

Segment gross profit was $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $2.7 million in the 2019 comparative period, due to the factors outlined above.

Solar and Energy Storage Operations



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change (000s) ($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) Revenue











Analytics and Other 702

995

(29)

3,354

1,205

178 Total revenue 702

995

(29)

3,354

1,205

178 Operating expenses and local administration (1) 1,471

1,240

19

6,058

2,441

148 Depreciation and amortization 5

5

—

23

25

(8) Segment gross (loss) (774)

(250)

210

(2,727)

(1,261)

116

(1) Included in rental services and local administration in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Revenue generated by the Solar and Energy Storage business unit was $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $1.0 million during the 2019 comparative period, for which the majority continues to be comprised of subscription based software licenses for solar energy planning tools. The reduction in revenue in the fourth quarter is primarily due to the recognition of deferred revenue for contracts extending into 2021. Operating expenses and local administration was $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $1.2 million during the comparable period. Segment gross loss was $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to a segment gross loss of $0.3 million during the 2019 comparable period.

Results in 2020 for the Solar and Energy Storage segment reflect results generated from Energy Toolbase Inc, the Company formed through the amalgamation of the former Pason Power entity and Energy Toolbase LLC (ETB), which was acquired on September 10, 2019. Comparatively, results in 2019 only reflect activity from the amalgamated ETB from September 10, 2019, onwards.

The Solar and Energy Storage business unit incurred the following research and development costs, which are included in research and development in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. These costs are excluded from the segment gross loss table above.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change (000s) ($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) Research and development 838

504

66

3,372

2,470

37

























Corporate Expenses



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change (000s) ($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) Research and development 5,941

7,470

(20)

26,977

30,439

(11) Corporate services 2,294

4,240

(46)

11,275

15,653

(28) Stock-based compensation 2,818

1,481

90

4,840

10,840

(55) Total corporate expenses 11,053

13,191

(16)

43,092

56,932

(24)

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company initiated cost reduction initiatives to address the anticipated prolonged downturn in oil and gas drilling activity in all of its markets, which included headcount reductions. Accordingly, the Company recorded reorganization costs of $5.6 million within other (income) expenses, which is comprised of termination and other staff related costs. The Company also reversed certain discretionary compensation accruals in the fourth quarter. As a result, research and development and corporate service expenses have declined compared to 2019 levels.

The change in stock-based compensation expense for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, versus the 2019 comparative periods is largely attributable to the respective changes in the Company's share price performance.

Other (Income) Expenses



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change (000s) ($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) Other (income) expenses











Government wage assistance (2,244)

—

—

(9,941)

—

— Derecognition of onerous lease —

—

—

(5,757)

4,289

nmf Net monetary gain (594)

(511)

16

(1,874)

(2,887)

(35) Interest income (99)

(755)

(87)

(1,219)

(1,481)

(18) Net interest expense - lease liability 73

174

(58)

352

578

(39) Equity loss (income) 592

70

746

1,028

(86)

nmf Foreign exchange loss 968

930

4

1,113

2,199

(49) Put option revaluation 1,812

—

—

1,812

—

— Reorganization costs —

—

—

5,554

—

— Other (41)

641

nmf

245

1,280

(81) Total other (income) expenses 467

549

(15)

(8,687)

3,892

(323)

During 2020, the Company was eligible to participate in the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program. As a result, a CEWS benefit of $2.2 million and $9.9 million was recorded as government wage assistance in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

During 2019, the Company was notified that the tenant leasing the Company's previous office space in Colorado, USA, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. As a result, the Company derecognized the lease receivable and reported $4.3 million in other expenses. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company entered into an agreement to terminate the lease. As a result, a recovery of $5.8 million was recorded as other income which represents the derecognition of the previously outstanding lease liability, offset by a termination payment.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $1.8 million increase to the obligation under put option associated with the purchase of ETB to reflect the change in the fair value of the outstanding obligation. This increase was recorded within other (income) expenses as outlined above.

Net monetary gain included in other (income) expenses is a result of applying hyperinflation accounting to the Company's Argentinian subsidiary. The equity loss is a result of the Company using the equity method of accounting to account for its investment in Intelligent Wellhead Systems Inc. and reflects the current period change in the value of the Company's equity investment.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Following the historic lows in industry activity in Q3 2020, North America and International rig counts increased throughout the fourth quarter. Consolidated revenue was $32.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 42% increase compared to consolidated revenue of $23.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Revenue in the North American business unit was $26.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 44% increase compared to revenue of $18.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue is attributable to an increase in the North American industry activity, as well as an increase in Revenue per Industry Day.

The International business unit reported revenue of $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 48% increase compared to revenue of $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue is attributable to the easing of COVID-19 related restrictions in certain markets, most notably in Argentina and Australia.

Gross profit was $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $8.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to a loss of $1.1 million during the third quarter of 2020. The increase in gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA is mainly due to the $9.7 million increase in revenue, and continues to demonstrate Pason's operating leverage as the Company began to absorb its fixed cost base with improving activity levels.

Cash from operating activities was a loss of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a cash inflow of $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, with the decrease primarily due to the working capital investments required to meet increased activity levels quarter-over-quarter.

The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Pason in the fourth quarter of 2020 of $2.2 million ($0.03 per share) compared to a net loss attributable to Pason of $3.7 million ($0.04 per share) in the third quarter of 2020. The 2020 fourth quarter results benefited from the increased activity levels as noted above, but also include a charge resulting from the revaluation of a put option and an increase in stock-based compensation expense.



Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 (CDN 000s)

($)

($) Assets





Current





Cash and cash equivalents

149,282

161,016 Trade and other receivables

25,747

59,716 Income taxes recoverable - other

15,304

15,304 Prepaid expenses

2,973

3,621 Income taxes recoverable

3,489

2,382 Total current assets

196,795

242,039 Non-current





Property, plant and equipment

94,986

118,522 Investments

24,719

26,265 Intangible assets and goodwill

44,916

51,015 Total non-current assets

164,621

195,802 Total assets

361,416

437,841







Liabilities and equity





Current





Trade payables and accruals

14,035

34,420 Income taxes payable

2,039

3,133 Stock-based compensation liability

1,426

2,442 Lease liability

1,929

3,275 Obligation under put option

10,000

15,000 Total current liabilities

29,429

58,270 Non-current





Deferred tax liabilities

7,927

8,566 Lease liability

4,240

11,532 Stock-based compensation liability

3,384

3,479 Obligation under put option

11,153

9,540 Total non-current liabilities

26,704

33,117 Equity





Share capital

164,568

166,701 Share-based benefits reserve

33,170

30,863 Foreign currency translation reserve

54,090

57,830 Equity reserve

(8,375)

(8,375) Retained earnings

63,609

99,806 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

307,062

346,825 Non-controlling interest

(1,779)

(371) Total equity

305,283

346,454 Total liabilities and equity

361,416

437,841

Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 (CDN 000s, except per share data) ($)

($)

($)

($) Revenue 32,758

68,410

156,636

295,642 Operating expenses







Rental services 13,404

25,659

66,695

105,496 Local administration 2,326

4,356

11,121

14,496 Depreciation and amortization 7,888

10,713

34,417

40,830

23,618

40,728

112,233

160,822









Gross profit 9,140

27,682

44,403

134,820 Other expenses







Research and development 5,941

7,470

26,977

30,439 Corporate services 2,294

4,240

11,275

15,653 Stock-based compensation expense 2,818

1,481

4,840

10,840 Other expenses (income) 467

549

(8,687)

3,892

11,520

13,740

34,405

60,824









(Loss) income before income taxes (2,380)

13,942

9,998

73,996 Income tax provision 282

3,846

4,864

20,193 Net (loss) income (2,662)

10,096

5,134

53,803









Net (loss) income attributable to:







Shareholders of Pason (2,166)

10,405

6,568

54,112 Non-controlling interest (496)

(309)

(1,434)

(309) Net (loss) income (2,662)

10,096

5,134

53,803









(Loss) Income per share







Basic (0.03)

0.12

0.08

0.63 Diluted (0.03)

0.12

0.08

0.63

Consolidated Statements of Other Comprehensive Income



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 (CDN 000s) ($)

($)

($)

($) Net (loss) income (2,662)

10,096

5,134

53,803 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income:







Tax recovery on net investment in foreign operations related to

an inter-company financing —

—

—

10,481 Foreign currency translation adjustment (9,466)

(3,951)

(3,714)

(16,225) Other comprehensive (loss) (9,466)

(3,951)

(3,714)

(5,744) Total comprehensive (loss) income (12,128)

6,145

1,420

48,059









Total comprehensive (loss) income attributed to:







Shareholders of Pason (11,625)

6,454

2,854

48,368 Non-controlling interest (503)

(309)

(1,434)

(309) Total comprehensive (loss) income (12,128)

6,145

1,420

48,059

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 (CDN 000s) ($)

($)

($)

($) Cash from (used in) operating activities







Net (loss) income (2,662)

10,096

5,134

53,803 Adjustment for non-cash items:







Depreciation and amortization 7,888

10,713

34,417

40,830 Stock-based compensation 2,818

1,481

4,840

10,840 Deferred income taxes (1,442)

(1,335)

(467)

2,185 Derecognition of onerous lease —

—

(5,757)

4,289 Put option revaluation 1,812

—

1,812

— Hyperinflation adjustment (599)

254

(1,781)

(1,252) Unrealized foreign exchange loss and other 1,124

917

2,362

1,023 Funds flow from operations 8,939

22,126

40,560

111,718 Movements in non-cash working capital items:







(Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables (5,619)

5,068

34,277

14,089 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses (718)

209

590

164 Increase in income taxes payable 3,772

4,475

5,132

9,174 (Decrease) in trade payables, accruals and stock-based compensation liability (7,019)

(4,646)

(15,098)

(8,540) Effects of exchange rate changes 468

(435)

407

(697) Cash generated from operating activities (177)

26,797

65,868

125,908 Income tax paid (2,540)

(2,083)

(7,285)

(17,361) Net cash from operating activities (2,717)

24,714

58,583

108,547 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities







Proceeds from issuance of common shares —

—

—

3,366 Payment of dividends (4,155)

(16,045)

(40,420)

(63,100) Repurchase and cancellation of shares under NCIB (3,202)

(10,977)

(9,478)

(24,040) Repayment of lease liability (389)

(449)

(2,299)

(2,342) Net cash used in financing activities (7,746)

(27,471)

(52,197)

(86,116) Cash flows (used in) from investing activities







Investment —

(10,000)

(5,000)

(10,000) Acquisition (2,560)

170

(2,560)

(23,660) Additions to property, plant and equipment (148)

(4,971)

(4,668)

(22,453) Development costs (317)

(616)

(491)

(1,725) Proceeds on disposal of investment and property, plant and equipment 65

516

953

1,322 Changes in non-cash working capital 17

312

(513)

263 Net cash used in investing activities (2,943)

(14,589)

(12,279)

(56,253) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents (6,566)

(2,503)

(5,841)

(9,000) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (19,972)

(19,849)

(11,734)

(42,822) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 169,254

180,865

161,016

203,838 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 149,282

161,016

149,282

161,016

Operating Segments

The Company operates three strategic business units: The North American (Canada and the United States) and International (Latin America, including Mexico, Offshore, the Eastern Hemisphere, and the Middle East) business units, all of which offers services to the oil and gas industry, but are managed separately. The Solar and energy storage business unit offer services to solar and storage developers. For each of the strategic business units, the Group's senior management reviews internal management reports on a monthly basis.

Previously, the Company's operating segments were oil and gas centric and reported by geographic segment: Canada, the United States, and International (Latin America, Offshore, the Eastern Hemisphere, and the Middle East). The solar and energy storage business was previously reported under the United States business unit.

All comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the new presentation.

The following table represents a disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers along with the reportable segment for each category:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 North

America

International

Solar and

Energy Storage

Total

($)

($)

($)

($) Revenue







Drilling Data 13,940

3,159

—

17,099 Mud Management and Safety 7,460

1,433

—

8,893 Communications 1,677

182

—

1,859 Drilling Intelligence 2,022

86

—

2,108 Analytics and Other 1,219

878

702

2,799 Total Revenue 26,318

5,738

702

32,758 Rental services and local administration 11,099

3,160

1,471

15,730 Depreciation and amortization 6,509

1,374

5

7,888 Segment gross profit (loss) 8,710

1,204

(774)

9,140 Research and development





5,941 Corporate services





2,294 Stock-based compensation





2,818 Other expenses





467 Income tax provision





282 Net loss





(2,662) Net loss attributable to Pason





(2,166) Capital expenditures 465

—

—

465 As at December 31, 2020







Property plant and equipment 83,829

11,046

111

94,986 Intangible assets 8,262

—

3,931

12,193 Goodwill 8,524

2,600

21,599

32,723 Segment assets 314,434

46,012

970

361,416 Segment liabilities 50,771

4,165

1,197

56,133

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (restated) North

America

International

Solar and

Energy Storage

Total

($)

($)

($)

($) Revenue







Drilling Data 29,877

6,038

—

35,915 Mud Management and Safety 17,610

2,158

—

19,768 Communications 4,000

438

—

4,438 Drilling Intelligence 4,252

367

—

4,619 Analytics and Other 1,704

971

995

3,670 Total Revenue 57,443

9,972

995

68,410 Rental services and local administration 22,833

5,942

1,240

30,015 Depreciation and amortization 9,406

1,302

5

10,713 Segment gross profit (loss) 25,204

2,728

(250)

27,682 Research and development





7,470 Corporate services





4,240 Stock-based compensation





1,481 Other expenses





549 Income tax provision





3,846 Net income





10,096 Net income attributable to Pason





10,405 Capital expenditures 5,114

473

—

5,587 As at December 31, 2019







Property plant and equipment 104,022

14,313

187

118,522 Intangible assets 12,670

—

5,060

17,730 Goodwill 8,671

2,600

22,014

33,285 Segment assets 383,640

52,844

1,357

437,841 Segment liabilities 84,953

5,487

947

91,387

Year Ended December 31, 2020 North

America

International

Solar and

Energy Storage

Total

($)

($)

($)

($) Revenue







Drilling Data 69,861

12,220

—

82,081 Mud Management and Safety 38,848

6,177

—

45,025 Communications 8,083

756

—

8,839 Drilling Intelligence 9,263

502

—

9,765 Analytics and Other 5,324

2,248

3,354

10,926 Total Revenue 131,379

21,903

3,354

156,636 Rental services and local administration 57,132

14,626

6,058

77,816 Depreciation and amortization 30,037

4,357

23

34,417 Segment gross profit (loss) 44,210

2,920

(2,727)

44,403 Research and development





26,977 Corporate services





11,275 Stock-based compensation





4,840 Other (income)





(8,687) Income tax provision





4,864 Net income





5,134 Net income attributable to Pason





6,568 Capital expenditures 5,159

—

—

5,159 As at December 31, 2020







Property plant and equipment 83,829

11,046

111

94,986 Intangible assets 8,262

—

3,931

12,193 Goodwill 8,524

2,600

21,599

32,723 Segment assets 314,434

46,012

970

361,416 Segment liabilities 50,771

4,165

1,197

56,133

Year Ended December 31, 2019 (restated) North

America

International

Solar and

Energy Storage

Total

($)

($)

($)

($) Revenue







Drilling Data 132,590

23,618

—

156,208 Mud Management and Safety 78,260

7,567

—

85,827 Communications 18,146

1,614

—

19,760 Drilling Intelligence 18,986

1,335

—

20,321 Analytics and Other 8,721

3,600

1,205

13,526 Total Revenue 256,703

37,734

1,205

295,642 Rental services and local administration 96,238

21,313

2,441

119,992 Depreciation and amortization 36,421

4,384

25

40,830 Segment gross profit (loss) 124,044

12,037

(1,261)

134,820 Research and development





30,439 Corporate services





15,653 Stock-based compensation





10,840 Other expenses





3,892 Income tax provision





20,193 Net income





53,803 Net income attributable to Pason





54,112 Capital expenditures 20,949

3,229

—

24,178 As at December 31, 2019







Property plant and equipment 104,022

14,313

187

118,522 Intangible assets 12,670

—

5,060

17,730 Goodwill 8,671

2,600

22,014

33,285 Segment assets 383,640

52,844

1,357

437,841 Segment liabilities 84,953

5,487

947

91,387

Events After the Reporting Period

On February 24, 2021, the Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common shares. The dividend will be paid on March 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2021.

Additional information is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.pason.com .

Pason Systems Inc.

Pason Systems Inc. is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. The words "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "may", "should", "will", "estimate", "project", "outlook", "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements in this document may include statements, express or implied regarding the anticipated business prospects and financial performance of Pason; expectations or projections about future strategies and goals for growth and expansion; expected and future cash flows and revenues; and expected impact of future commitments. These forward-looking statements are based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including the state of the economy and the oil and gas exploration and production business, in particular; the Company's business prospects and opportunities; and estimates of the financial and operational performance of Pason.

Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information and statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability of Pason to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the operating performance of Pason's assets and businesses, the price of energy commodities, competitive factors in the energy industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting Pason's businesses, technological developments, and general economic conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such forward looking statements, although considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Additional information on risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect Pason's operations or financial results are included in Pason's reports on file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or through Pason's website (www.pason.com). Furthermore, any forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Pason does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

