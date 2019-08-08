Pason Appoints Laura Schwinn to Board of Directors

CALGARY, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. (TSX: PSI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Schwinn to its board of directors, effective today. Laura Schwinn is currently the President of W. R. Grace & Co.'s $700 million Specialty Catalysts business, one of Grace's three global operating segments. Grace is a publicly-traded leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company's two industry-leading business segments (Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies) provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of its customers around the world. (NYSE:GRA). Prior to this, from 2014-2017, Ms Schwinn was the CEO of C&C Reservoirs, a privately-owned, global organization which provides reservoir knowledge used to derive detailed insight across the E&P lifecycle for geoscientists, reservoir engineers, production engineers, and production managers. Prior to joining C&C, Laura Schwinn was at Halliburton, one of the world's largest oil field service companies, from 2002-2013 and was the Global Vice President of the Drill Bits and Services division from 2010-2013. She joins the board members of Pason as an independent, non-executive director and will stand for nomination at the next annual meeting of shareholders.

Pason Systems Inc.

Pason Systems Inc. is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

Additional information on risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect Pason's operations or financial results are included in Pason's reports on file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or through Pason's website (www.pason.com). Furthermore, any forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Pason does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

For further information: about Pason Systems Inc., visit the company's website at www.pason.com or contact: Marcel Kessler, President and CEO, 403-301-3400; Jon Faber, Chief Financial Officer, 403-301-3400

