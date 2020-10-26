Pason Appoints Celine Boston as Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. (TSX: PSI) ("Pason" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Celine Boston as Pason's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective November 30, 2020.

Ms. Boston joins Pason from CES Energy Solutions Corp., where she held a series of progressively senior finance roles and was most recently Director of Finance. Prior to this, Ms. Boston worked at Deloitte, where she obtained her Chartered Accountant designation. Ms. Boston has a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of Manitoba and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada. With her broad finance and accounting experience in the energy industry, Ms. Boston's knowledge and leadership will complement the Company's existing team and help drive the continued success of Pason.

David Elliott had previously indicated his desire to retire from Pason and agreed to remain with the Company as CFO on an interim basis through the leadership transition which took effect on October 1, 2020 to allow the Company to search for a permanent CFO. Upon the appointment of Ms. Boston to the CFO role, Mr. Elliott will continue to assist the Company in a transitional role until his retirement in early 2021.

Pason Systems Inc.

Pason Systems Inc. is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

SOURCE Pason Systems Inc.

For further information: For more information about Pason Systems Inc., visit the company's website at www.pason.com or contact [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.pason.com

