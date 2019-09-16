Pasha Brands Pens Supply Agreement with Canada's First Licensed Outdoor Micro Cultivator, Tamara Follett

VANCOUVER, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Pasha Brands Ltd. ("Pasha") (CSE: CRFT) (OTC: CRFTF) (FSE: ZZD), North America's premier craft cannabis brand house, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd ("BC Craft"), has signed a supply agreement with Canada's first licensed outdoor micro cultivator, Tamara Follett ("Tamara").

Following the announcements of supply agreements with Canada's first micro cultivation and micro processing licensees, Hearst Organic Cannabis and North 40 Cannabis (respectively) last month, the supply agreement with Tamara represents another historic milestone for both Pasha and the cannabis industry in Canada. 85 per cent of the Canadian cannabis supply is still largely sourced from illicit producers who have not embraced or been welcomed into the regulated supply chain.

"Tamara represents so much about why we created Pasha and the BC Craft platform," commented Patrick Brauckmann, Executive Chairman of Pasha. "Far too many small businesses were passed over and forgotten when this government designed legalization. Small producers like Tamara are the heart of craft cannabis and the soul of the cannabis industry."

Based in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Tamara received her licence from Health Canada on September 13, 2019. Under the agreement with Pasha, Tamara will supply BC Craft with her annual production, to be sold as dried flower in Canada, and through Pasha's subsidiary this product will be resold as packaged flower into the regulated supply chain in Canada.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Pasha and expanding my love of growing cannabis on a larger scale," said Tamara. "As a small business operator, I'm always looking for service providers that allow me to focus on my core competency."

With Canada's current licensed cannabis producers only able to supply an estimated 15 per cent of what Canadians are consuming, Pasha is optimistic that each micro cultivator BC Craft has in its supply chain will help correct the cannabis supply imbalance and bring exciting new products to market. Each micro cultivator in Canada will be able to produce approximately 500 kilograms of cannabis per year, while each micro processor can process up to 600 kilograms of cannabis per year. Canada has tens of thousands of craft producers operating in the illicit cannabis market and Pasha's wholly-owned subsidiary BC Craft Supply Co. is focused on helping as many small farmers transition into the regulated market as possible.

About Pasha Brands

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pasha is a vertically integrated, prohibition-era brand house firmly rooted in BC's craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation. With proven capabilities in cannabis cultivation, genetic research and development, product processing, and retail, Pasha is uniquely positioned in the new legal cannabis market through its network of hundreds of craft cannabis suppliers under the Pasha umbrella.

Pasha subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a licence to sell medical cannabis products in Canada.

Pasha and BC Craft are also developing a craft cannabis campus, which is dedicated to bringing craft quality into the newly legal cannabis market in Canada. BC Craft is driven to assist craft growers in obtaining security clearance and licensing to grow as micro-cultivators, specializing in education and compliance to bring growers into the regulated cannabis supply market.

Pasha's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "CRFT" and on the FSE under the symbol "ZZD".

For more information, please visit www.pashabrands.com

