LONGUEUIL, QC, July 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Pascan Aviation, a leading regional carrier in Quebec with more than 20 years of experience, is pleased to announce the expansion of its network starting on August 17, 2020. Pascan Aviation currently offers daily scheduled flights covering 8 airports (St.Hubert, Quebec, Bonaventure, Madeleine Islands, Bagotville, Mont-Joli, Sept-Îles, and Fermont-Wabush) over which are added Gaspé, Baie-Comeau, and Montreal-Trudeau. Early morning flights from Fermont-Wabush connecting to Sept-Îles, Quebec and Montreal-Trudeau are also added. Mr. Yani Gagnon, co-owner, comments: "Since its inception, Pascan's mission is to connect the regions to city-centers, but also to connect the regions between themselves. With the expansion of our regional services, we now offer never-equaled connectivity in Eastern Quebec, with connecting possibility for international and interprovincial flights in Montreal-Trudeau and Quebec airports. We want to reassure the population in the regions that we are poised to fill the void left by the withdrawal of Air Canada in the regional market".

Mr. Julian Roberts, co-owner, adds: "Our priority has always been to offer safe and reliable service while responding to the needs of the regions. There are currently a lot of discussions on issues relating to regional air transportation, and we have decided to take immediate actions to ensure a leading role in regional aviation. A couple months back, we initiated an aircraft fleet changeover process, and we now can serve the regional market with turboprop SAAB 340B aircraft, with 34-seats configuration and full on-board services. We are also working on finalizing interlining agreements with several national and international airlines in order to enhance our service offer. We are taking a dominant position in the skies of Quebec".

Pascan Aviation has had financial support from BDC and Investissement Quebec for years, and is now also partnering with Miami-based Jetstream Aviation Capital, the world's largest owner and lessor of SAAB turboprop regional aircraft and engines. Mr. Stuart Klaskin, president and CEO of Jetstream Aviation Capital, comments: "What Pascan has accomplished on the regional market over the past 20 years is extraordinary, and we are extremely confident of the positioning that Pascan is undertaking to address and finding long-lasting solutions on issues relating to regional aviation. We are committed with Pascan over the long-term with the potential delivery, if needed, of up to 20 SAAB 340B, and 10 SAAB 2000 which are 50-seats configuration".

Pascan Aviation is a 100% Quebec-owned Company serving the Quebec population. For additional information, go to www.pascan.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

