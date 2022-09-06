Parvis Invest Inc., a Canadian PropTech start-up, is kicking off its real estate digital investing services – marked by the launch of its EMD license and tech-driven platform

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Parvis Invest Inc. ("Parvis"), a Canadian PropTech start-up dedicated to broadening access to high-quality real estate investment opportunities, today announces that its license as an Exempt Market Dealer (EMD) has been approved. The Vancouver-based company has received regulatory approval from the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) to provide EMD services to issuers in all Canadian Provinces. The license took effect on August 24, 2022 under the national registration database (NRD) number: (NRD 74000).

The EMD license enables Parvis to begin its real estate investment services through its blockchain-backed platform, which was designed to simplify the investing process for its users, facilitate connections with developers, and provide liquidity for investors.

"Obtaining our EMD license represents another major milestone for Parvis, as we can now proceed with the official launch of our blockchain-backed platform and unveil our first real estate opportunities to investors," said David Michaud , Founder and CEO of Parvis. "Our vision is to modernize the real estate market, expanding access to this asset class to more people -obtaining our EMD registration is an integral step in achieving this."

Parvis will allow investors to better leverage the benefits of technology in private real estate markets. Its online real estate marketplace provides a wealth of investment options and liquidity over an information-rich interface.

"We are thrilled to be establishing Parvis as a leading real estate investing platform in Canada, making it easier and more convenient for investors to navigate through institutional quality real estate investment opportunities while adding liquidity in private real estate markets," said Drew Green , Founder and Chairman of Parvis. "We will demonstrate the value we can bring to issuers and investors in raising capital and providing unique investment opportunities."

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven real estate investing platform bridging property owners, developers and accredited investors. Focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, Parvis believes in greater participation in this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. The future of real estate investing is here; learn more at www.parvisinvest.com .

