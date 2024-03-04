Partnership Between Univar Solutions and Arxada Brings Biocide Product Portfolio to Brazilian Industrial Market

The new collaboration will provide customers with innovative solutions to tackle performance and preservation challenges in industrial sectors such as paints, coatings, and lubricating fluids

SÃO PAULO, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Univar Solutions Brasil Ltda., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced a new distribution agreement with Arxada for a full range of biocides, preservatives, and performance additives used in a variety of industrial applications. The new agreement strengthens Univar Solutions' product offerings in Brazil's paints, coatings, and lubricants markets by adding cost-effective and highly versatile antimicrobials and performance additives tailored to preservation and microbial control.

"Consumers today are more mindful about the products they are using and the global footprint they are creating. At the same time, we are committed to supporting manufacturers who are reformulating chemistries and launching innovative products that prioritize sustainability while remaining high performing," said Matthew Oliver, global vice president of Performance Materials for Univar Solutions. "Working with specialty ingredient suppliers like Arxada, we can offer customers the latest guidance, bio-based materials, and solutions such as corrosion inhibitors, antimicrobials, lubricants, and other specialty additives to provide efficacy in coating systems and material protection," added Oliver.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Arxada in industrial paints and coatings markets and the lubricants space, focusing jointly on sustainability without sacrificing performance for our customers," said Jorge Buckup, president of Latin America for Univar Solutions. "We are confident that together we can unlock new growth avenues with innovative and environmentally friendly solutions that meet the increasing demand for green products in the region."

As consumer mindsets shift toward sustainability, performance remains the leading demand. Using next-generation antimicrobial ingredients offered by Univar Solutions, customers can deliver on key consumer trends while meeting the latest regulations. Working with supplier partners like Arxada, Univar Solutions goes beyond traditional distribution, bringing ingredients to life through innovative concepts and technical expertise that lead to new and improved formulations. Supported by technical innovation at its Solution Centers, a global distribution footprint, and supply chain expertise, Univar Solutions delivers a comprehensive customer experience, from product development through ongoing sales support in industrial markets.

"As a global science-based specialty chemicals company, with our partners, Arxada provides innovative chemistry and solutions to solve the world's toughest preservation challenges by enhancing sustainability with cleaner, greener solutions in antimicrobial control and performance additives," said Mauro Guerra, business director of industrial microbial control - South America for Arxada. "Our solutions are focused on multiple end-markets such as Human Health & Nutrition, Home & Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Metalworking Fluids, Polymers and Textiles, and Wood Protection, among others, providing a broad portfolio of differentiated products, supported by our science and innovation capabilities, in-depth regulatory know-how and track record in manufacturing and process development. We are very happy to have Univar Solutions as our distributor for Brazil. Our partnership is a result of our shared vision and mutual commitment to our customers."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Arxada

Arxada is a global science-based specialty chemicals business creating innovative chemistry and solutions. The company aims to solve the world's toughest preservation challenges by enhancing sustainability with cleaner, greener solutions. Arxada focuses on multiple end-markets primarily in: Human Health & Nutrition, Home & Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, and Wood Protection, providing a broad portfolio of differentiated products and solutions, supported by its science and innovation capabilities, in-depth regulatory know-how and track record in manufacturing and process development. The company's 3,600 employees contribute to the success of its customers, spanning 24 production sites and 14 research and development centers. Learn more at arxada.com.

