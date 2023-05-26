QUEBEC CITY, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Québec, Jonatan Julien, Minister Responsible for Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region and Member of the National Assembly for Charlesbourg, and Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert, in the presence of Sophie D'Amours, Rector of Université Laval, announced a joint investment of more than $41 million for the construction of the Carrefour international Brian-Mulroney and the main building of the Institut nordique du Québec (INQ) at Université Laval in Quebec City.

They also formalized the amendments to the Canada-Quebec Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), to carry out major infrastructure projects in Quebec.

Located on Université Laval's campus, the signature Pavilion of the Carrefour international Brian-Mulroney will house, among others, the École supérieure d'études internationales (ESEI). By training the next generation of francophone diplomats and foreign service officers, it will contribute to increase the presence of Quebec and the Canadian Francophonie on the international stage.

The Carrefour international Brian-Mulroney will include public community spaces that will allow the academic community and the wider community to come together in a pavilion that promotes research, teaching and knowledge sharing. The project will include two multi-purpose multimedia rooms, an event space that can host cultural events, approximately 20 meeting rooms, a training room and a laboratory to hold simulations of international organizations. Common spaces will also be built to mobilize citizens and expertise on today's major global challenges under one roof.

The Institut nordique du Québec will bring together Quebec and Canadian expertise in northern and arctic sciences.

Unique in Canada, the complex will include laboratories and a space specially designed for the preparation of research missions in the North. It will also house a multifunctional room, a broadcasting and creation room, as well as a space for events and exhibitions highlighting the aspirations of First Nations and the issues related to the North. The INQ will provide the academic community of Université Laval, the international Arctic and northern research community, northern communities including Indigenous peoples, as well as the entire population of Quebec City, with better access to high quality community and cultural infrastructure that promotes research and sustainable development.

The announcement of this funding will allow the project to take another important step towards the construction phase.

By investing in infrastructure, the Governments of Canada and Quebec are growing Canada's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities and improving the lives of Quebecers and Canadians.

"Université Laval is a flagship institution not only in the Quebec City region, but for all of Canada. Many distinguished Canadians in a wide variety of fields, including the Right Honourable Jean Chrétien and the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, have studied here at various times. The investment we are making today in partnership with the Government of Quebec will allow it to continue its tradition of excellence in the fields of today and tomorrow."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's announcements consolidate Université Laval's position as a world-class public and francophone teaching and research institution. The new signature pavilion at Université Laval's Carrefour international Brian-Mulroney and the new building for the Institut nordique du Québec are perfect examples of how Québec is setting itself apart by capitalizing on its francophonie and nordicity to attract talent and strengthen its economy."

The Honorable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Québec

"I'm delighted that our governments are working together to help Université Laval shine in Quebec, and Quebec shine on the pan-Canadian and international scenes. It's also excellent news for the Capitale-Nationale region, which is once again establishing itself as a prosperous and sustainable economic hub, brimming with cutting-edge scientific expertise in many fields. Bravo to Université Laval and its partners for these innovative projects!"

Jonatan Julien, Minister Responsible for Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region and Member of the National Assembly for Charlesbourg

"These partnerships are important, both in terms of French-language research and in terms of sharing our expertise on Nordicity. I'm very pleased with this announcement, which will enable our researchers to shine even brighter. Université Laval is an important institution in the history of Quebec higher education. Today's announcement confirms its important role in Quebec and on the international scene."

Pascale Déry, Minister of Higher Education

"Our government's additional investment for the construction of the Institut nordique du Québec's main building will contribute to the advancement of knowledge about the North. The work of the Institute's members is essential to the Société du Plan Nord in fulfilling its mission. This is a significant step forward in Quebec's major project for sustainable northern development. Our government will thus be better equipped to protect and develop northern Quebec, and to support its communities."

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister responsible of the Société du Plan Nord

"The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of investing in cultural infrastructure that promotes the development of research and the sharing of knowledge to help us create a stronger and more sustainable Canada. The funding announced for these two projects will make it possible to promote the Canadian Francophonie on the international scene, but also to continue the development of northern Canada through research."

Joël Lightbound, Member or Parliament for Louis-Hébert

"These investments confirm once again that Université Laval occupies a strategic position in the advancement of research, teaching and the sharing of knowledge. Our government is proud to provide financial support for the infrastructure needed to pursue major academic advances and promote the international influence of our expertise in leading-edge fields."

Joëlle Boutin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy (sciences and innovation) and Member of the National Assembly for Jean-Talon

"I would like to thank the governments of Canada and Quebec for their contributions to these two flagship projects, which support two of Université Laval's great strengths: international studies and northern research. The new research and teaching facilities that will be built on campus will strengthen our institution's leadership on the national and international stage, will contribute to addressing major environmental and geopolitical issues, and will mobilize talent and expertise in leading-edge fields. They will also allow us to provide meeting spaces so that together we can have a greater impact on our society."

Sophie D'Amours, Rector of Université Laval

For the signature pavilion of the Carrefour International Brian-Mulroney the Government of Canada is investing $19,000,000 in this project while the Government of Quebec is investing $23,750,000 through its Cultural Infrastructure Development Assistance Program (PADIC). Université Laval will contribute, thanks to other partners and donors, an amount of $4,750,000 , bringing the estimated cost of the signature pavilion to $47,500,000 , to which more than $30,000,000 will be added for movable equipment and support for teaching, research and community service activities.

is investing in this project while the Government of is investing through its Cultural Infrastructure Development Assistance Program (PADIC). Université will contribute, thanks to other partners and donors, an amount of , bringing the estimated cost of the signature pavilion to , to which more than will be added for movable equipment and support for teaching, research and community service activities. For the main building of the Institut nordique du Québec, the Government of Canada is investing an additional $8,000,000 , bringing the federal contribution to $33,600,000 . The Government of Quebec is providing an additional $14,630,000 , bringing its contribution to $42,130,000 . The two governments announced their initial investment in 2018. Université Laval is contributing, thanks to the financial support of other partners and donors, an amount of $29,200,000 , bringing the estimated value of the main building to $104,900,000 .

is investing an additional , bringing the federal contribution to . The Government of is providing an additional , bringing its contribution to . The two governments announced their initial investment in 2018. Université is contributing, thanks to the financial support of other partners and donors, an amount of , bringing the estimated value of the main building to . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Including today's announcement, 212 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Quebec , with a total federal contribution of more than $251.7 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $247.7 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The Government of Quebec's Cultural Infrastructure Development Assistance Program (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement.

