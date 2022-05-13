Parry Sound - Muskoka advance polls open May 19
May 13, 2022, 16:20 ET
TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).
Advance polls for electoral district for 084, Parry Sound—Muskoka will be at:
- May 19 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Bracebridge Arena: 169 James St, Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B8
- May 21 to 26, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Bobby Orr Community Centre: 7 Mary St, Parry Sound, ON P2A 1C8
- May 21 to 27, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Gravenhurst Legion Br 302: 290 Veterans Way, Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1K2
- May 21 to 23, 10 AM TO 8PM
- Britt Byng Inlet Seniors Centre: 843 Riverside Dr, District of Parry Sound, ON P0G 1A0
- Baxter Ward Community Centre: 25 Community Centre Rd, Georgian Bay, ON L0K 1S0
- Port Carling Memorial Community Centre: 3 Bailey St, Muskoka Lakes, ON P0B 1J0
- Burk's Falls Arena: 220 Centre St, Burk's Falls, ON P0A 1C0
- Near North Enviro-Education Centre: 140 Main St, Sundridge, ON P0A 1Z0
A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.
Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).
