Parry Sound - Muskoka advance polls open May 19

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).

Advance polls for electoral district for 084, Parry Sound—Muskoka will be at:­­ ­­­­­­­­­­­­

May 19 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Bracebridge Arena: 169 James St, Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B8

P1L 2B8 May 21 to 26 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Bobby Orr Community Centre: 7 Mary St, Parry Sound, ON P2A 1C8

P2A 1C8 May 21 to 27 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Gravenhurst Legion Br 302: 290 Veterans Way, Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1K2

P1P 1K2 May 21 to 23 , 10 AM TO 8PM

, Britt Byng Inlet Seniors Centre: 843 Riverside Dr, District of Parry Sound, ON P0G 1A0

P0G 1A0

Baxter Ward Community Centre: 25 Community Centre Rd, Georgian Bay, ON L0K 1S0



Port Carling Memorial Community Centre: 3 Bailey St, Muskoka Lakes, ON P0B 1J0



Burk's Falls Arena: 220 Centre St, Burk's Falls, ON P0A 1C0



Near North Enviro-Education Centre: 140 Main St, Sundridge, ON P0A 1Z0

A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

