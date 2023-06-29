PARIS, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) make important contributions to the Canadian economy, creating middle-class jobs and driving economic growth.

Today, Parliamentary Secretary Arif Virani wrapped up his participation in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's first SME and Entrepreneurship ministerial meeting in Paris, which he attended on behalf of the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development. The goal of this event is to help strengthen global discussions about the crucial importance of SMEs and entrepreneurs to achieving green and digital transitions, as well as enhancing global trade and value chains.

During the two-day event, Parliamentary Secretary Virani highlighted the Canadian government's efforts in growing an inclusive, green and digital economy. He led discussions around Canada's leadership on inclusive entrepreneurship, including the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy, the Black Entrepreneurship Program and the world's first-of-its-kind 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program. The Parliamentary Secretary also talked about the Government of Canada's work in boosting SME participation in the green economy and the transition to net zero.

Parliamentary Secretary Virani met with Mr. Ewon Benedick, Malaysia's Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development, to discuss how Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy will boost small business and entrepreneurial ties with Malaysia. In his meeting with the U.S. Small Business Administrator, the Parliamentary Secretary highlighted the benefits of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) for Canadian exporters. He also met with senior officials from Egypt and Morocco to discuss the Canada-Africa Economic Cooperation Strategy.

Underscoring the intersection of small business and trade, Parliamentary Secretary Virani engaged in discussions on how to enable a greater number of SMEs and entrepreneurs to tap into export opportunities, including through Canada's 15 free trade agreements, the Indo-Pacific Strategy and Team Canada trade missions.

Quote

"SMEs and entrepreneurs are critical drivers of Canada's economy. They create jobs for the middle class, they generate economic development at home and in global markets, and they are key members of communities across the country. Working with other nations to support the development and expansion of SMEs and entrepreneurs is a win for not only Canada but also the global economy."

– Arif Virani, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

Stay connected

Follow Canada Business on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Contacts: Shanti Cosentino, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, [email protected], 343-576-4365; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]