Parliamentary Secretary Vandal announces support for business scale-up and productivity in Manitoba

Federal investments will help Manitoba-owned and operated businesses accelerate growth and productivity

WINNIPEG, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Small- and medium-sized enterprises in Manitoba contribute to the growth of Western Canada's economy. The Government of Canada is supporting high-growth businesses as they increase productivity, find new markets, and create opportunities for Manitobans.

Today, Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced $4,209,500 in repayable funding for four projects under the Business Scale-up and Productivity program.

Elmer's Welding and Manufacturing Ltd. will receive up to $2,713,500 to accelerate market development in Canada and the United States by demonstrating recently developed technology and products.

NorStar Industries Ltd. will receive up to $646,000 to expand its material hauling and handling equipment operations.

Raysolar Inc. will receive up to $600,000 to expand a solar energy solutions business into new West African markets.

The Winning Combination Inc. will receive up to $250,000 to support productivity improvements to optimize its protein production and packaging lines.

These projects are expected to increase export sales and business revenue growth, as well as create 70 new jobs. Through investments like these, the Government of Canada is putting the Western Canada Growth Strategy into action. Grow West: The Western Canada Growth Strategy is about growing jobs, exports, and the economy; it is a call to action and invitation for western Canadians to work together on advancing Western Canada's regional strengths.

"Our government is committed to supporting Canadian businesses, large and small, to create high-quality jobs and increase its competitiveness on the world stage. These investments will build a stronger Manitoba by helping businesses scale-up and expand."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"The funding today showcases the Government of Canada's commitment to making investments that capitalize on Manitoba's competitive advantages and allow small- and medium-sized enterprises to increase productivity and move into new markets."

- Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital

