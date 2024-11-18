CARTAGENA DE INDIAS, Colombia, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - As the leading international organization in the field of tourism, UN Tourism promotes tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive development and environmental sustainability and offers leadership and support to the sector in advancing knowledge and tourism policies worldwide.

Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, represented Canada as an observer at the 122nd session of the United Nations Tourism Executive Council in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia. She networked and engaged in discussions with fellow tourism officials, all focused on advancing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. In addition, Ms. Koutrakis attended the UN Tourism Global Investment and Innovation Forum, which brought together private and public experts to discuss novel approaches to enhance investment in tourism.

Quote

"Tourism has the power to unite people and nations. At this year's United Nations Tourism Executive Council, the Government of Canada had the opportunity to observe proceedings and hear how UN Tourism is working multilaterally to drive sustainable development, investment and innovation in tourism. Canada remains committed to offering its leadership on sustainable tourism practices and on using tourism as a game-changing force for green and inclusive development as well as for economic growth."

– Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, and Member of Parliament for Vimy, Quebec

