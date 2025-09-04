TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that the Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, Kody Blois, will travel to China from September 6 to 9, 2025, as part of a trade delegation led by the Premier of Saskatchewan, Scott Moe.

Parliamentary Secretary Blois will join the delegation to engage constructively with Chinese officials on several trade irritants and demonstrate Canada's commitment to supporting farmers affected by Chinese tariffs. Canada's new government will work with provinces, territories, farmers, and businesses to build one Canadian economy and secure reliable trading partnerships for the trade of high-quality Canadian goods.

We are taking action to protect hard-working canola producers, workers, and exporters, defend their fair access to global markets, and protect Canadian jobs. To that end, the government will announce additional measures in support of Canadian producers shortly.

