WINNIPEG, MB, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian wheat sector is an economic powerhouse that produces about 4% of the world's total supply of wheat and durum and accounts for about 13% of total volume of world exports. As global demand for Canadian wheat grows, it is imperative for the Canadian wheat sector to be ready to meet that demand and contribute to global food security, while becoming more resilient to climate change impacts. The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of supporting projects that help produce more food with a smaller environmental footprint.

Today, at the 2024 Canadian Crops Convention, Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, on behalf of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced up to $11.2 million in funding to the Canadian Wheat Research Coalition. Funding is provided through the AgriScience Program – Clusters Component, an initiative under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

The Cluster aims to drive innovation in Canadian wheat production, while ensuring profitability and sustainability. Among other research activities, the Cluster will explore best management practices and new genomics tools to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), accelerate breeding, and increase wheat production resilience in response to evolving threats like pests and diseases associated with climate change.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has partnered with Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) and other government departments in support of the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy. This investment is an example of the commitment to supporting businesses and communities across the Prairie provinces and seizing new opportunities to grow Canada's globally competitive economy sustainably.

"As the global population continues to grow, the demand for our top-quality Canadian wheat is increasing. Farmers and producers right across the country are constantly delivering to feed Canadians and folks around the world, and today's investment will help the Canadian Wheat Research Coalition improve the production of this invaluable resource, while keeping the sector strong and competitive for years to come."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"People living on the Prairies have a long history of cooperation and know that realizing the full value of a net zero future will be possible when partners come together with shared purpose and draw upon local assets and strengths across our region. Not one government, industry, or organization can do it alone. Investments like this one, supporting the Green Prairie Economy, are a step towards our goal to transition to a stronger, sustainable economic future together."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"The wheat sector is such an important economic driver in the Prairies. Research and innovation to increase wheat production resilience will ensure producers stay on the cutting edge. With this funding to the Canadian Wheat Research Coalition, scientists will be focusing on issues important for farmers to provide the best possible outcome."

- Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament, Winnipeg North

"Canadian wheat has a global reputation as a high-quality product that few countries can match. Our reputation would not be possible without research funding from wheat producers and the Government of Canada, which allows our talented plant breeders and scientists to create improved varieties and agronomic practices to address problems like drought, diseases and insects. This funding will bring greater sustainability to our industry while positively impacting the environment and economy."

- Jake Leguee, chair, Canadian Wheat Research Coalition

In 2023, $12.4 billion of farm cash receipts was amassed through wheat and durum sales throughout Canada , and 92% of all production can be attributed to the three Prairie provinces.

of farm cash receipts was amassed through wheat and durum sales throughout , and 92% of all production can be attributed to the three Prairie provinces. The majority of wheat produced in Canada is exported. Between 2014 and 2023, 60% of Canadian wheat and durum was exported.

is exported. Between 2014 and 2023, 60% of Canadian wheat and durum was exported. In 2023, Canada was the third largest wheat exporter globally, exporting $9.5 billion in wheat to more than 70 countries.

was the third largest wheat exporter globally, exporting in wheat to more than 70 countries. Canada is the largest exporter of durum in the world with $6.1 billion in global sales in 2023.

is the largest exporter of durum in the world with in global sales in 2023. The AgriScience Program, under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to accelerate innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector, and Canadians.

The Clusters Component, under the AgriScience Program, supports projects intended to mobilize industry, government and academia through partnerships and address priority national themes and horizontal issues.

The application intake period for the Clusters Component is closed, but the application period for the Projects Component is open.

The Canadian Wheat Research Coalition, who also managed the previous Wheat Cluster, is a non-profit organization founded in 2017, governed by a farmer-led Board of Directors as well as producers and private organizations. The Cluster will be overseen by an independent Science Advisory Body.

