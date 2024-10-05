TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada commemorated the national historic significance of Penman Textile Mill at a special plaque unveiling ceremony at Penman Manor in Paris, Ontario. Penman Textile Mill, located in Paris, Ontario, was once the cornerstone of the Penman Manufacturing Company, Canada's largest producer of woollen knit goods at the end of the 19th century. Established in 1868 by John Penman, the mill's story illustrates the evolution of the textile industry in the region as well as broader trends in industrialization in Canada.

By 1887, the firm expanded to include a new mill across the Grand River. These developments along with the operation of other firms in the area established the Grand River Valley as the heart of the Canadian knit goods industry. Penman Textile Mill's early operations encompassed a broad array of yarn and knitwear production, and later evolved to specialize in hosiery. By the late 1890s, the mill had a significant impact on employment in the community, and in the early 1900s, a significant portion of the workforce was made up of unmarried British women who were recruited for their skill with hosiery machines and knitted fabric.

Founder John Penman acquired other mills in Ontario and Quebec before selling the firm which became Penmans Limited in 1906. In 1965, Penmans became part of the Dominion Textile Company. The Nith River mill was sold in 1970 and repurposed over the years, including being converted into a residential property in the early 2000s, which allowed for the preservation of the exterior architecture of the mill. Though this site no longer contributes to the manufacturing of textile goods, it remains a symbol of the industrial development which took place across Canada throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The Government of Canada, through Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes significant people, places, and events that shaped this country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories with Canadians, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To nominate a person, place or historic event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/culture/clmhc-hsmbc/ncp-pcn/application .

Quotes

"Today's commemoration of the Penman Textile Mill highlights the pivotal role of Canada's textile industry in shaping our economic and social landscape. As we unveil this plaque, we honour not only the ingenuity of John Penman but also the workers whose skill and dedication powered the growth of this region and the country. This place stands as a reminder of the legacy of Canadian industrialization, and through preserving these stories, we continue to connect Canadians to the diverse and rich history of our nation."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Penman Textile Mill was designated as a national historic site in 1989.

Following a fire in 1874, John Penman constructed a 4-storey mansard roofed brick mill building, along with other mill buildings, which came to be known as Penman's No. 1 Mill.

The Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada plaque commemorating Penman Textile Mill will be unveiled in Paris, Ontario, located on the lands and territory of the Anishinaabeg, including the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, the Haudenosaunee, including the Six Nations of the Grand River, and the traditional territory of the Attiwonderonk. Today, Paris is home to many First Nations and Métis peoples.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. To date, more than 2,250 designations have been made nationwide.

advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history. To date, more than 2,250 designations have been made nationwide. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in our efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a comprehensive and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives, including shedding light on tragic and difficult periods of Canada's past.

