Two new digital exhibits on the Google Arts and Culture platform take visitors on a virtual trip to experience Sable Island. In A Day Trip to Sable Island, virtual visitors tour the island through 360-degree footage and images, which offer an immersive view of unique and remote locations on the island.

The Fences in the Sand exhibit showcases an ongoing research project which seeks to better understand the influence of the wild horse population on Sable Island's landscape and ecology. Through photos, artwork, and 360-degree footage, virtual visitors dive into this collaborative project between Parks Canada and the Sable Island Institute.

In addition, a new video published on the Parks Canada YouTube channel offers a 360-degree, tip-to-tip flyover of Sable Island. Soaring over iconic beaches, dunes, and pond ecosystems, viewers may look around the 360-degree footage to discover the island in stunning detail.

These virtual experiences join an extensive digital library showcasing Parks Canada-administered places coast-to-coast-to-coast, including several other exhibits on the Google Arts and Culture platform.

Parks Canada administers one of the finest and most extensive systems of cultural and natural heritage places in the world. These special places are gateways to discovering, learning about, and connecting with history and nature.

Quotes

"Parks Canada is excited to share new ways for people to experience Sable Island National Park Reserve's unique landscape and learn about the important work being done to protect its dynamic ecosystem. Through innovative projects like this, more people will have the opportunity to connect with this extraordinary place."

Alannah Phillips

Field Unit Superintendent, Mainland Nova Scotia

Quick Facts

Parks Canada is responsible for protecting nationally significant examples of natural and cultural heritage and sharing the stories of these treasured places.

is responsible for protecting nationally significant examples of natural and cultural heritage and sharing the stories of these treasured places. Sable Island National Park Reserve was established in 2013 as Canada's 43 rd national park.

43 national park. Sable Island is one of Canada's furthest offshore islands, located at the edge of the Continental Shelf, 290 km southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia . It is home to the famous Sable Island wild horses, grey seals, and unique plants, birds, and insects. It is also known as "The Graveyard of the Atlantic" due to the more than 350 shipwrecks off its shores.

furthest offshore islands, located at the edge of the Continental Shelf, 290 km southeast of . It is home to the famous Sable Island wild horses, grey seals, and unique plants, birds, and insects. It is also known as "The Graveyard of the Atlantic" due to the more than 350 shipwrecks off its shores. The Government of Canada invests in Parks Canada's Conservation and Restoration (CoRe) program to support high priority projects like Fences in the Sand that make a difference on the ground in maintaining or restoring ecological integrity and helping in the recovery of species at risk.

invests in Parks Canada's Conservation and Restoration (CoRe) program to support high priority projects like that make a difference on the ground in maintaining or restoring ecological integrity and helping in the recovery of species at risk. Over 2,000 cultural institutions have partnered with Google Arts and Culture to share their collections online.

