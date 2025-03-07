Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced $4.5 million in federal funding to upgrade the Passage lookout in La Mauricie National Park.

After more than 40 years of existence, the lookout was at the end of its useful life. Parks Canada is therefore undertaking work to modernize this iconic place to continue to welcome visitors from around the world.

Parks Canada will make this site more accessible, allowing visitors to discover it, recharge their batteries and connect with nature. The new development will optimize the interpretation potential of this sector and its accessibility, in addition to offering an exceptional view of Lake Wapizagonke.

The new belvedere will be based on a modern structure, built with sustainable materials and better integrated into the environment. The accessibility and quality of the view of the majestic Wapizagonke Lake will be improved. The space will offer visitors a deeper immersion in nature and First Nations heritage. A boardwalk will be set up to allow visitors to learn about the evolution of Parks Canada's system over time, as well as efforts to conserve natural and cultural heritage. At the end of the tour, visitors will be able to admire a breathtaking view of Wapizagonke Lake, an example of the exceptional landscapes protected by Parks Canada.

Parks Canada is committed to protecting and presenting Canada's iconic places for the enjoyment of present and future generations. The Government of Canada invites visitors to discover the beauty and richness of La Mauricie National Park and to come back to admire the Passage lookout once its reconstruction is completed in the spring of 2026.

"The Passage lookout is an emblematic site in the Mauricie region. With more than $4.5 million in funding from the Government of Canada, it will remain a Parks Canada Signature Site. This project will also include an interpretive trail on the history of the creation of the national parks system, designed to protect and present exceptional landscapes and natural environments across the country, including La Mauricie National Park. This type of investment allows more Canadians to choose to spend time exploring the Mauricie region and other sites in our beautiful country."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"The modernization of the Passage lookout at La Mauricie National Park demonstrates our government's commitment to preserving and enhancing Canada's natural gems for future generations. Thanks to this federal investment, visitors will be able to connect with nature while learning about the region's history and rich culture. This project highlights the importance of accessibility and sustainability in the management of national parks administered by Parks Canada, while allowing everyone to enjoy spectacular scenery such as Wapizagonke Lake."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Created in 1970 and covering an area of 536 km 2 , La Mauricie National Park contributes to the protection of a natural area representative of the Precambrian region of the St. Lawrence River and the Great Lakes.

, contributes to the protection of a natural area representative of the Precambrian region of the St. Lawrence River and the Great Lakes. The park's territory is a special place for the First Nations who have lived there and cared for it for millennia. In particular, they used the axis formed by Wapizagonke and Anticagamac lakes to move around, but also to hunt, fish and gather.

Today, the park still plays an important role for First Nations. Thus, the Atikamekw and the W8banakiak hold activities that allow for cultural continuity and the transfer of knowledge between generations and are involved in the Indigenous stewardship of the territory.

Easily accessible and inclusive, La Mauricie National Park welcomes an average of 250,000 visitors in all seasons.

welcomes an average of 250,000 visitors in all seasons. The Passage lookout will be closed during the construction and development of the new structure, which will run from spring 2025 to late fall 2025.

