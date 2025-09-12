Stewart authored what is considered the first written history of the colony of PEI

MOUNT STEWART, PE, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - As the author of An Account of Prince Edward Island (1806), John Stewart (1758-1834) made an important contribution to the understanding and interpretation of the Island's history, ecology, and natural resources.

Today, Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada commemorated the national historic significance of John Stewart with a special ceremony to unveil a plaque at the Hillsborough River Eco-Centre in Mount Stewart. The plaque commemorating John Stewart is trilingual—English, French and Mi'kmaq—aligning with the series of trilingual Canadian Heritage Rivers plaques located along the Hillsborough River.

Known as "Hellfire Jack" for his fiery temperament, Stewart was an author, politician, and office holder who had a considerable influence on early colonial Prince Edward Island. Regarded as the Island's first historian, Stewart wrote An Account of Prince Edward Island that included a historical overview of the Island, a detailed description of its geography and resources, and an outline of the growth of European settlement. The book also includes encyclopedic descriptions of Island flora and fauna before European agricultural practices came to dominate the landscape. The book contains only brief references to Mi'kmaw culture. Nevertheless, Stewart's Account had a lasting impact on understandings of the Island's history and ecology, while also reflecting a perspective that undoubtedly affected communities like the Mi'kmaq and Roman Catholic islanders.

Quotes

"I am pleased to commemorate the national historic significance of author John Stewart, the namesake of the Rural Municipality of Mount Stewart. Stewart's An Account of Prince Edward Island provides a rare glimpse into the natural world on the Island in the early 19th century and has continued to be an important resource for the environmental and natural history of PEI. National historic designations recognize the significant people, places, and events that have shaped the Canada we know today, reflecting the scope of our shared history—both the proud and the painful. I encourage everyone to learn more about John Stewart and his important contributions to Canada's heritage."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The Hillsborough River Association is delighted that John Stewart of Mount Stewart, PEI is formally being recognized as a person of national historic significance through the unveiling of this bronze plaque. Besides his political and cultural contributions, Captain Stewart's book documents in rich detail the natural history of the Island and includes comprehensive sections on soil, agricultural production, forestry, native mammals, birds, fish, reptiles and insects, and climate. As a keen observer of all aspects of life on the Island, it is noteworthy that he imparted his knowledge in his book written almost 220 years ago and now considered a treasure of historic value."

Dan McAskill

President, Hillsborough River Association

"John Stewart is one of many Canadian historical figures who left a mixed legacy. For those who looked only at his political career he was often seen as a scoundrel, known as "Hellfire Jack" to his opponents. Today we celebrate his wider importance, most importantly in the contribution he made to writing of the natural history of the colony, a source which continues to be consulted after more than two hundred years."

Harry Holman

PEI Representative of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada

