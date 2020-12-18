Parks Canada and Métis Nation - Saskatchewan agree to explore and discuss future management of Batoche National Historic Site

Parks Canada and Métis Nation – Saskatchewan agree to open sub-table under the Framework Agreement for Advancing Reconciliation

BATOCHE, SK, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Parks Canada is committed to a system of national heritage places that recognizes and honours the contemporary contributions of Indigenous peoples, their histories and cultures, as well as the special relationships Indigenous peoples have with ancestral lands and waters.

Today, Ron Hallman, President and Chief Executive Officer for Parks Canada and Glen McCallum, President of Métis Nation – Saskatchewan, signed Terms of Reference during a virtual signing ceremony, agreeing to explore and discuss a full range of options related to the future management of Batoche National Historic Site. These discussions will take place as a sub-table to the regular meetings held between the Métis Nation – Saskatchewan and the Government of Canada under the Framework Agreement for Advancing Reconciliation. The two parties signed the Framework Agreement on July 20, 2018, through the Recognition of Indigenous Rights and Self-Determination process.

Batoche National Historic Site holds great cultural and historical significance for the citizens of Métis Nation – Saskatchewan. Parks Canada and Métis Nation – Saskatchewan have long collaborated with regard to Batoche National Historic Site, beginning with the signing of the Batoche National Historic Site Management Agreement in 1998.

Parks Canada collaborates with Indigenous groups across Canada as partners in conserving natural and cultural heritage and by sharing the stories of these treasured places.

Quotes

"Batoche is the heart and soul of the Métis Nation and is an enduring symbol of everything Louis Riel and our people stand for: freedom, equality, and self-determination. As the Métis Government in Saskatchewan, we take this first step in a journey to reclaim and celebrate this important piece of our heritage. Through our working partnership with Parks Canada we will work toward ensuring we play an integral role in the future of Batoche National Historic Site and that we bring this land home to the Métis Nation."

Glen McCallum,

President, Métis Nation – Saskatchewan

"Today, we are taking another important step forward in an evolving collaborative relationship. I take great pride in joining with the Métis Nation – Saskatchewan to sign the Terms of Reference that will guide our joint exploration of a full range of options for the future management of Batoche National Historic Site, building upon past milestones, such as the transfer of the Back to Batoche Festival grounds in 1996, and the signing of the Batoche Management Agreement in 1998."

Ron Hallman,

President and Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Located on the South Saskatchewan River an hour north of Saskatoon , Batoche National Historic Site commemorates the historic Métis community of Batoche, Métis river lot land use patterns, and the 1885 conflict between the Métis Provisional Government and the Government of Canada .

, Batoche National Historic Site commemorates the historic Métis community of Batoche, Métis river lot land use patterns, and the 1885 conflict between the Métis Provisional Government and the Government of . The Framework Agreement for Advancing Reconciliation was signed during the 2018 Back to Batoche Festival and establishes a process for discussions about developing a government-to-government relationship between the Crown and Métis Nation – Saskatchewan . It also sets out key priorities and topics for future negotiations, including self-government and self-determination.

Related Links

Virtual signing ceremony for Batoche National Historic Site Terms of Reference sub-table (link to video)

Parks Canada website

Batoche National Historic Site

Métis Nation – Saskatchewan website

Recognition of Rights Discussion Tables

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Parks Canada Agency, 855-862-1812, [email protected]; Rena Montgomerie, MN-S Senior Communications Officer, 306-250-1092, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pc.gc.ca

