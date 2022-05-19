New accessible and inclusive experiences at La Mauricie National Park to allow a greater diversity of visitors to enjoy it. The beach at Édouard Lake will now be equipped with a mobility mat for wheelchair access to the beach, and transportation options without a personal vehicle will be enhanced through a partnership with the travel agency Escapade Mauricie.





Four important celebrations will be marked in 2022: the 50th anniversary of the Cartier-Brébeuf National Historic Site, the 150th anniversary of the construction of the Lévis forts, the 175th anniversary of the Irish tragedy at Grosse Île and the Irish Memorial National Historic Site and at Forillon National Park, and the 20th anniversary of the reopening of the Lachine Canal.

New activities throughout the network of national historic sites (NHS), including:



The Diabolus ex machina audio path created by Fred Pellerin and artwork by artist Myriam Fauteux at Forges du Saint-Maurice NHS. To be discovered along an outdoor trail on the shores of the Saint-Maurice River.





A new exhibition at the Saint-Louis Forts and Château NHS in partnership with the Huron-Wendat Nation that traces more than 200 years of diplomatic relations and alliances with First Nations through the perspective of the Nation.







Workshops all summer long on the trades of yesteryear and Indigenous know-how at the Obadjiwan-Fort Témiscamingue NHS.







Costumed interpretation activities, games and tea tastings at Manoir Papineau NHS as part of the Year of the Garden.







The return of the highly popular family activities with soldiers and a new tour to better appreciate the impressive Fort Chambly NHS at the foot of the rapids.







"Learn-to Camp" family experiences in collaboration with MEC at various national historic sites in the Montreal , Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches regions.

Parks Canada provides the perfect setting for memorable and safe experiences. Whether you're looking for adventure, fun for the whole family, a chance to explore nature and history, or a break from the everyday, there are countless unique experiences to suit every visitor's needs.

The Parks Canada website provides opening dates for each site as well as detailed information on what visitors can expect, how to prepare for a visit, and what services may be available. Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the website before they travel, to respect the guidance of public health experts, and to follow all signage and direction from Parks Canada employees.

The health and safety of visitors and employees are of the utmost importance and Parks Canada continues to follow the advice, guidance, and requirements of public health authorities and experts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Quotes

"As Canadians, we are fortunate to live in a country with such diverse landscapes and rich history. Every one of the protected areas within the Parks Canada network of sites is a perfect gateway to discovering, learning about, and connecting with natural and cultural heritage. As summer approaches, I encourage all Canadians to get out and explore Québec's most emblematic regions, as they walk in the footsteps of history and enjoy the important physical and mental benefits of being outdoors."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Parks Canada prides itself on providing visitors with high quality and meaningful experiences across the country. The Parks Canada team works extremely hard to ensure that each and every person leaves with memories that will last a lifetime. We are excited to welcome new and returning visitors back to Québec, this season, to help them create new memories and discover everything that these treasured places have to offer."

Ron Hallman

President and Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Parks Canada is a cornerstone of the tourism industry in Quebec . The 30 sites under its administration in the province (national parks, national historic sites and a national marine conservation area) welcome nearly five million visitors each year and generate significant economic benefits.





Travelling in an electric vehicle? Multiple electric vehicle charging stations are available for visitors to use throughout the Parks Canada network. Visit the website to locate them all.





Want the ultimate ticket to nature, history and adventure? The Parks Canada Discovery Pass provides unlimited admission for a full year to over 80 destinations across the country. Visitors can purchase their Parks Canada Discovery Passes online, on-site, and at partner retailer locations across the country.





Looking to bring a piece of Parks Canada home? The online Parks Canada Shop has all of your souvenir needs covered with official Parks Canada merchandise.

