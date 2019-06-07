Paris-based Caribara Sets Up Studio in Montreal

About 100 new 2D animation jobs and strategic investment in training

MONTREAL, June 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - French animation firm Caribara has announced that it is opening a new 2D animation production studio in Montreal's Mile End district. Recognized internationally as a leader in visual effects, the company expects to create some 100 quality jobs in the Greater Montreal area over the next two years.

"We are pleased to open this studio in Montreal, a city known worldwide for its creativity, talent and excellent quality of life," said Guillaume Dubois, general manager of Caribara Montréal. "By making the most of the expertise of our Canadian partner, Toutenkartoon (Petit Prince, Avril et le Monde Truqué), Quebec was an obvious choice for us as the place to grow our production solutions in conjunction with our European studios. We intend to distinguish ourselves from the competition here by offering an inspiring working and team environment to artists, where they can evolve and pursue their passion for drawing."

In order to meet high demand from its clients, Caribara Montréal is already assembling a talented team of at least 50 artists specializing in 2D animation with the expectation that it will be in place by this summer. Many international television and film producers have worked with the Montréal studio, including Sony Pictures, Cottonwood, Image-In and Mondo TV. The Caribara team has just completed a tradigital animation with a long take of 15 minutes for the new "Attention Menhir" attraction at Parc Astérix in France.

A unique creative space

Caribara is also intent on building a unique and dedicated creative space in Montreal in collaboration with a top partner, Campus Pivaut, a technical school of narrative drawing that will operate out of offices next to the studio. The partnership aims to provide training and inspiring encounters to students and artists working in the industry so as to encourage their passion for drawing and animation.

Montréal International, the economic promotion agency for Greater Montreal, supported the French company every step of the way in its expansion project. "Over the last 10 years, the city has emerged as a global hub in the visual effects and animation industry, thanks to an estimated 27% average annual growth rate. In addition to creating some 100 direct, quality jobs, Caribara will help stimulate the vitality and creativity of this growth sector," said Hubert Bolduc, President/CEO of Montréal International.

Investissement Québec, whose mission is to attract new foreign investment to Quebec and provide guidance to international subsidiaries so that they continue to grow and invest in Quebec, welcomes Caribara's expansion project. "We are delighted with Caribara's decision to set up a studio here. The province's video game and visual effects industry is well established and brimming with talent; those were two important factors in the decision. We are proud to have helped demonstrate the benefits of choosing Quebec and its metropolis to a key player in the animated film and creative visual content industry," said Guy LeBlanc, President/CEO of Investissement Québec.

About Montréal International (montrealinternational.com)

Founded in 1996, Montréal International (MI) is a not-for-profit agency funded by the private sector, the governments of Quebec and Canada, Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal and Ville de Montréal. MI's mission is to attract and retain foreign investment by corporations and startups, international organizations, qualified workers and international students by offering them guidance services tailored to their needs.

About Investissement Québec (www.investquebec.com/international/en)

Investissement Québec's mission is to favour and increase investment in Quebec, thus contributing to economic development and job creation in all regions of the province. The agency offers corporations a complete range of financial solutions, including loans, loan guarantees and equity investments to provide support at every stage of their development. It is also responsible for administering taxation measures and foreign investment prospecting.

