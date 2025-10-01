Paris Baguette Unveils Handcrafted Thanksgiving Cakes - Plus Spooky Surprises for Halloween

Feast on flavour this Thanksgiving with Paris Baguette's lineup of Thanksgiving cakes that bakery-café guests won't want to miss, plus Halloween treats, perfect for every spooky celebration.

MOONACHIE, NJ, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - This October, Paris Baguette is bringing joy to every gathering with a lineup of cakes and treats expertly crafted to make every celebration even sweeter. From gatherings of gratitude to moments of spooky fun, the bakery café is offering guests handcrafted cakes and doughnuts that capture the flavours and joy of the season.

Paris Baguette's Halloween Treats (CNW Group/Paris Baguette) Paris Baguette's Thanksgiving Desserts (CNW Group/Paris Baguette)

"October is a time for celebration, connection, and community," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer of Paris Baguette North America. "Whether you're gathering around the table for Thanksgiving or enjoying festive fun with friends and family for Halloween, our handcrafted cakes and pastries are designed to make each moment more memorable. From our beautiful Thanksgiving cakes to our spooktacular Halloween treats, each item is made to add a touch of joy to your celebrations."

Feast on Flavour

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Paris Baguette is making holiday planning easier by offering guests a decadent selection of handcrafted cakes -- the perfect centerpiece for any Thanksgiving celebration. Available for a limited time from October 1st to October 13th, this seasonal lineup includes:

Caramel-Pecan Chocolate Mousse Cake: Three layers of chocolate sponge cake filled with chocolate mousse soft cream, topped with caramel sauce and pecans

Three layers of chocolate sponge cake filled with chocolate mousse soft cream, topped with caramel sauce and pecans Biscoff® Cookie Butter Layer Cake: Three layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with cookie butter soft cream, topped with cookie butter sauce and cookies

Boo-tiful Cakes & Treats

Beware…these treats disappear fast! Paris Baguette's limited-time Halloween cakes and donuts are dangerously delicious. Guest favourites like the signature King Cream and Mochi Donuts get a spooky twist, while seasonal cakes bring back the playful and nostalgic spirit of Halloween in every bite. Available October 1st through October 31st, this lineup includes:

Dirt & Worms Chocolate Chiffon Cake: Chocolate chiffon cake layered with cookies & cream soft cream with cookie dirt and gummy worms

Chocolate chiffon cake layered with cookies & cream soft cream with cookie dirt and gummy worms Dirt & Worms King Cream Donut: Paris Baguette's signature King Cream Donut filled with cookies & cream custard, covered in cookies & cream white chocolate topped with cookie dirt and a gummy worm

Paris Baguette's signature King Cream Donut filled with cookies & cream custard, covered in cookies & cream white chocolate topped with cookie dirt and a gummy worm Vanilla Scream Ghost Cake: Layers of vanilla sponge with Custard Cream and iced with soft cream ghosts and chocolate spider webs

Layers of vanilla sponge with Custard Cream and iced with soft cream ghosts and chocolate spider webs Spider Mochi Donut: Paris Baguette's signature Mochi Donut, covered in cookies & cream white chocolate topped with a chocolate sandwich cookie and drizzled with chocolate spider legs

Seasonal Deals for PB Rewards Members

PB Rewards members can unlock sweet deals and exclusive offers this Thanksgiving & Halloween season, including:

10/1 - 10/13: Earn 2x points on Thanksgiving cakes

10/1-10/31: Earn 50 bonus points when you sink your fangs into 5 Halloween-themed treats

10/16: National Boss's Day – Buy one, get one FREE pastry to share with your boss *

10/31: Halloween – FREE pastry with any beverage purchase**

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and earn a FREE*** pastry with any purchase! Learn more at https://parisbaguette.ca/rewards/

* Offer valid on 10/16 only. Limit one per PB Rewards account. Free pastry of equal or lesser value.

** Offer valid on 10/31 only. Limit one per PB Rewards account.

*** Available to new PB Rewards Members only.

About Paris Baguette

With over 4,000 bakery cafés worldwide, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighbourhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighbourhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment of serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.ca.

SOURCE Paris Baguette

