The neighbourhood bakery café's fall menu features all-new, indulgent cookie butter creations along with beloved seasonal flavours, from pumpkin to pecan.

MOONACHIE, N.J., Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Paris Baguette, your neighbourhood bakery-café, is unveiling the ultimate lineup of seasonal treats. As you fall back into your routine, enjoy a lineup of rich cookie butter and pumpkin treats perfect for the cozy days ahead.

Pumpkin Returns to Paris Baguette with the Perfect Sidekick, Cookie Butter (CNW Group/Paris Baguette)

"This season's menu is perfectly crafted with warm fall spices incorporated throughout our entire lineup of decadent cookie butter and traditional pumpkin favourites," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "These treats are perfect for any fall celebration, or simply a delicious way to bring a little extra warmth and comfort to our guests' everyday moments"

A Standout Flavour for Sweater Season

Paris Baguette is crowning cookie butter as the must-have flavour of the season. From rich layers of handcrafted cake to flaky pastries and signature macchiatos, each bite and sip is infused with the perfect amount of cookie butter bliss.

Biscoff® Cookie Butter Layer Cake: Three layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with Biscoff® cookie butter soft cream, topped with Biscoff® cookie butter topping and Biscoff® cookies; also available in slices

Three layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with Biscoff® cookie butter soft cream, topped with Biscoff® cookie butter topping and Biscoff® cookies; also available in slices Biscoff® Cookie Butter Cruffin: Croissant muffin filled with Biscoff® cookie butter cream, topped with cookie butter icing and a Biscoff® cookie finish

Croissant muffin filled with Biscoff® cookie butter cream, topped with cookie butter icing and a Biscoff® cookie finish Biscoff® Cookie Butter King Cream Donut: Paris Baguette's signature King Cream Donut filled with Biscoff® cookie butter cream, covered in Biscoff® icing and a Biscoff® cookie

Paris Baguette's signature King Cream Donut filled with Biscoff® cookie butter cream, covered in Biscoff® icing and a Biscoff® cookie Cookie Butter Macchiato: Rich espresso, vanilla, and steamed milk of choice, drizzled with cookie butter sauce; available hot or iced

Pumpkin Picks of the Patch

The highly anticipated return of pumpkin is here, and Paris Baguette is delivering an elevated twist on the pumpkin classics you love with an array of pumpkin pie infused creations, including:

Pumpkin Pie Custard Tart: Buttery tart shell filled with a baked pumpkin pie custard, dusted with powdered sugar

Buttery tart shell filled with a baked pumpkin pie custard, dusted with powdered sugar Pumpkin Scone: Deliciously spiced scone, loaded with toasted pumpkin seeds and finished with a pumpkin icing drizzle

Deliciously spiced scone, loaded with toasted pumpkin seeds and finished with a pumpkin icing drizzle Pumpkin Pie Latte: Rich espresso, pumpkin purée, white chocolate sauce and milk of choice, lightly dusted with cinnamon; available hot or iced

Rich espresso, pumpkin purée, white chocolate sauce and milk of choice, lightly dusted with cinnamon; available hot or iced Pumpkin Pie Sweet Cream Cold Brew: Cold brew sweetened with pumpkin purée and white chocolate sauce, topped off with sweet cream and cinnamon

Harvest the Perks with PB Rewards

This fall, PB Rewards members are in for a season filled with exclusive offers and rewards like:

Pumpkin Challenge: Purchase any 5 pumpkin products between August 20th and September 9th for 50 bonus points

Purchase any 5 pumpkin products for 50 bonus points $3 Medium Latte or Macchiato: Available once per week, September 1st–21st

Available once per week, September 1st–21st Cookie Butter Challenge: Purchase any 5 cookie butter products between September 10th and September 30th for 50 bonus points

Purchase any 5 cookie butter products for 50 bonus points National Coffee Day: September 27th–29th – Free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and enjoy a FREE* pastry with any purchase! Learn more at https://parisbaguette.ca/rewards/

*Free pastry for joining is only valid for new members joining with the mobile app. Purchase is required.

About Paris Baguette

With over 4,000 bakery cafés worldwide, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighbourhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighbourhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment of serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.ca.

SOURCE Paris Baguette

Stephanie Lasica, ChangeMakers, [email protected]