Paris Baguette Kicks off Holiday Festivities this Season with a Lineup of Holiday Beverages and Pastries, Perfect for Every Celebration

Paris Baguette invites guests to kick off their holiday festivities this season with irresistible holiday beverages and decadent pastries.

MOONACHIE, N.J., Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Paris Baguette, your neighbourhood bakery-café, has debuted its much-awaited line-up of festive holiday beverages and pastries, with offerings designed to help guests unwrap joy this holiday season! Now available nationwide, the limited-time menu brings together new flavour creations like the Cinnamon Sugar Churro Latte and Mini Croissants along with returning fan favourites like Peppermint Mocha and the signature Snowman King Cream Donut.

"This festive time of year is for sharing joy, comfort and connection, and our holiday beverages and pastries are handcrafted to make each moment this season even sweeter," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "Each sweet treat is perfectly crafted to make those special holiday moments even brighter."

Cinnamon Sugar Churro Bliss

As the holidays fill the air with warmth and wonder, Paris Baguette celebrates the season with the indulgent flavour of cinnamon sugar churro. This duo reimagines guests' favourite, beloved flavour through elegant, handcrafted creations that capture the cozy spirit of the season, including:

Cinnamon Sugar Churro Mini Croissants: Lightly fried mini croissants rolled in cinnamon sugar and served with a delectable caramel dipping sauce; 5-piece portion

Lightly fried mini croissants rolled in cinnamon sugar and served with a delectable caramel dipping sauce; Cinnamon Sugar Churro Latte: Espresso swirled with cinnamon and milk of choice, dusted with cinnamon, available hot or iced

Holiday Cheer In Every Bite

Paris Baguette is unwrapping joy this holiday season, starting with a lineup of decadent holiday pastries and crave-worthy beverages. From returning favourites like the Peppermint Mochi Donut and Snowman King Cream Donut to exciting new additions like Holiday Mochas and the new Pain Suisse, every treat is handcrafted to add extra joy to every bite and sip. This lineup includes:

Holiday White Chocolate Mocha: Espresso swirled with white chocolate mocha sauce and milk of choice, available hot or iced

Espresso swirled with white chocolate mocha sauce and milk of choice, available hot or iced Peppermint Mocha: Espresso mixed with rich chocolate mocha, peppermint and milk of choice, topped with mini candy canes, available hot or iced

Espresso mixed with rich chocolate mocha, peppermint and milk of choice, topped with mini candy canes, available hot or iced Pain Suisse: Golden, buttery French brioche filled with baked custard cream and rich chocolate chips

Golden, buttery French brioche filled with baked custard cream and rich chocolate chips Peppermint Mochi Donut: A delicate mochi doughnut topped with peppermint icing, white chocolate drizzle and mini candy canes

A delicate mochi doughnut topped with peppermint icing, white chocolate drizzle and mini candy canes Snowman King Cream Donut: Paris Baguette's signature King Cream Donut filled with vanilla bean cream and iced with white chocolate

Paris Baguette's signature King Cream Donut filled with vanilla bean cream and iced with white chocolate Chausson aux Pommes: French apple turnover made with flaky pastry and sweet apple filling

With the holiday collection, Paris Baguette is launching new seasonal packaging that will bring additional cheer to every café order. Featuring charming plaid gift-inspired designs to sleek and elevated cake boxes, the collection invites guests to unwrap joy all season long.

Let Paris Baguette Cater your Holiday Gathering

Make every holiday gathering a little sweeter with Paris Baguette catering. Whether you're hosting a festive brunch, office celebration, or a cozy get-together with family and friends, the expertly crafted menu is designed to impress every guest. From fresh sandwiches and salads to signature pastries and stunning cakes that steal the spotlight, Paris Baguette makes it easy to serve something everyone will love and spread joy one delicious bite at a time.

You can order your holiday catering today at parisbaguette.ca/catering and let them bring the celebration to you!

Sweeten National Cake Day with a BOGO Slice

On Monday, November 24, PB Rewards members can celebrate National Cake Day early by redeeming a special buy-one-get-one-free cake slice offer ** -- the perfect way to add some sweetness to your day.

PB Rewards members can also sweeten the season with these additional deals and discounts:

11/3-11/17: More Points Mondays: Earn 100 bonus points when you dine with us on Mondays

11/1-11/23: Holiday Beverage Challenge: Earn 50 bonus points when you sip any 5 holiday beverages

11/11: Remembrance Day: Veterans, current members of the Canadian Armed Forces, and their families can enjoy a free pastry with any purchase ***

12/1-12/2: Cyber Monday: Enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee with any pastry purchase

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and enjoy a FREE**** pastry with any purchase! Learn more at www.parisbaguette.ca/rewards .

Don't forget to follow @parisbaguette_ca on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit https://parisbaguette.ca/locations/ to find a list of locations near you.

* May contain fig pieces including seeds and stems.

**One offer per PB Rewards account.

***No ID required.

****Available to new PB Rewards members only.

About Paris Baguette

With over 4,000 bakery cafés worldwide, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighbourhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighbourhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment of serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.ca.

