PARAMOUNT+ UNVEILS EXPANDED CONTENT OFFERING IN CANADA

Exclusive to Paramount+ in Canada, "Yellowstone" Season 5 and new series TULSA KING Streaming as of November 13th

Blockbuster Films "The Lost City," "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," "Scream 5," and "PAW Patrol: The Movie" Now Streaming with Record-Breaking "Top Gun: Maverick" Coming in 2022

Beloved Paramount Franchises "South Park," "Star Trek," "Mission: Impossible," and "SpongeBob SquarePants" Now Streaming

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- On the heels of last night's Canadian premiere screening of TULSA KING in Toronto with special guest Sylvester Stallone, Paramount+ announced today an expanded content offering in Canada, with a robust roster of original and exclusive titles that will begin to roll out this month. With new episodes streaming day and date with the U.S. on November 13th, the service will become the exclusive home of the highly anticipated fifth season of "Yellowstone" from Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan, along with his Paramount+ original series TULSA KING, starring Academy Award® nominee Sylvester Stallone.

Sylvester Stallone Attends Paramount+ TULSA KING Premiere in Toronto on November 7th. Photo Credit: George Pimentel and Paramount+

New series are being added regularly, including 1923, also from Sheridan and featuring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, which is the next instalment of the "Yellowstone" origin story that introduces a new generation of the Dutton family and explores the early twentieth century (December 18).

"Paramount+ is rapidly expanding its presence and its content offering globally. We are the only service where you'll see Sylvester Stallone, SpongeBob SquarePants, Star Trek, and South Park all in one place, and we are proud to offer Canadian audiences a mountain of entertainment for the entire family," said Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager of Paramount+.

Paramount+ Originals

Subscribers can discover new originals like TULSA KING and 1923 and additional exclusive series and films streaming now that can't be seen anywhere else such as 1883, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, THE OFFER, HALO, SEAL TEAM and EVIL as well as original films such as SIGNIFICANT OTHER, BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD DO THE UNIVERSE and ON THE COME UP, which was an Official Selection at TIFF this year.

Coming up in January, the McLusky family returns in the second season of crime drama MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN (Jan. 15), while new Paramount+ original TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE (Jan. 26) and new series WOLF PACK (Jan. 26) take a bite out of genre viewing in the new year. Also coming soon, highly anticipated new original series' GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES; FATAL ATTRACTION starring Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan; 6666; and Kiefer Sutherland led spy thriller RABBIT HOLE, shot in Toronto.

These join premium international scripted Paramount+ originals produced by Paramount in association with independent production companies in various international markets, including THE FLATSHARE (December 1) from the UK about two cash-strapped London twentysomethings who share a bed, but have never met, based on the best-selling book. Previously announced scripted originals from the UK that will become available include SEXY BEAST and A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW starring Ewan McGregor, and from Latin America and Spain, BOSÉ, the biopic based on the life of the Spanish singer-songwriter Miguel Bosé.

Kids and Family Content:

Paramount+ announced a major expansion to its kids and family content offering in Canada with more than 2,500 hours of Nickelodeon kids and family programming being added by the end of this year. Titles include the brand-new animated series "Monster High" streaming now and TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK (Nov. 11) as well as the debut of feature-length film, "BLUE'S BIG CITY ADVENTURE" (Nov. 18).

The new content joins the currently streaming hit "Monster High The Movie," a live-action movie musical based on the globally loved and iconic Mattel Monster High franchise about the children of famous monsters and creatures. The film's sequel, which was greenlit in October, will be shot in Vancouver in January and premiere in 2023. The preschool series "Blue's Clues" & You!" and the classic "Blue's Clue's" join original series like RUGRATS, KAMP KORAL: SPONGEBOB'S UNDER YEARS, "The Loud House" and "Dora The Explorer!"

Paramount+ also offers original series including THE FAIRLY ODD PARENTS: FAIRLY ODDER, iCARLY S1 & S2, and "FANTASY FOOTBALL", a hilarious and heartwarming father-daughter sports fantasy starring Kelly Rowland and Omari Hardwick (Nov. 25) as well as currently streaming films HONOR SOCIETY and SECRET HEADQUARTERS. The availability of parental controls on the service enables parents to allow their kids to watch worry-free.

Blockbuster Films:

Blockbuster films now streaming include "The Lost City" and "Sonic The Hedgehog 2". Paramount+ is the one stop streamer for the entire "Scream" film franchise 1-5. Paramount+ is also the home of proven classics "Mission: Impossible," "Grease," Transformers," "Star Trek," and "The Godfather," as well as family-friendly selections like "PAW Patrol: The Movie," "Paws Of Fury: The Legend of Hank," and the remake of winter classic SNOW DAY, coming soon.

Additionally, Paramount+ will be the home of a selection of new blockbuster films following their theatrical and home entertainment releases, including "Top Gun: Maverick," which will arrive on the service in Canada in 2022.

Beloved Franchises and Fan Favorites:

Now streaming on the service are full seasons of beloved Paramount franchises, "South Park" (Seasons 1-24), "Star Trek: Discovery" (Seasons 1-3) and the first season of "Star Trek: Picard."

They are joined by thousands of episodes of fan favourite shows including Inside Amy Schumer, The Challenge: All Stars, Queen of the Universe, Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, Ink Master and many more.

Exclusives:

Currently streaming films and first-run series acquisitions from key studio partners include from MGM "Billy The Kid," NBC Universal "Everything I Know About Love," LevelFILM "Aline," eONE "After The Trial," and streaming Nov. 15 is Moment of Truth (Sony).

Streaming this December is the David Hasselhoff dark, action-comedy thriller "Ze Network" from CBS Studios and Syrreal Entertainment about the fictional story of Hasselhoff's new lead role in a theatre play in Germany, which plunges him into the centre of an international conspiracy. "Munich Games" a co-production from CBS Studios, Amusement Park Film and Sky Studios, is a high-stakes drama thriller from Germany that tells the story of two agents – one Israeli, one German – who must work together to stop a terrorist attack 50 years after the Munich Massacre. Both CBS Studios international co-productions are distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Platform Partners

Paramount+ is available online, on mobile devices and on a wide range of connected TV devices via distribution through Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung, Roku and more.

Pricing:

Paramount+ is getting even bigger, with many additions of blockbuster movies, new originals, and exclusive series, plus a wide variety of hit drama, action, reality, comedy, and kids shows. The Paramount+ competitive pricing in Canada for new subscribers is set at $9.99 monthly or $99.99 for annual users, after a seven-day free trial.*

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is a global digital subscription video streaming service from Paramount that features a mountain of premium entertainment for audiences of all ages. Internationally, the streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME®, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel™, in addition to a robust offering of premier local content. The service is currently live in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, Italy, Ireland and South Korea.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlusCA on social platforms

After free trial, Paramount Plus is $9.99/month (+ tax). New subscribers only, must be age of majority to subscribe. Cancel anytime. Terms apply.

