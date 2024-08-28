PARAMOUNT+ NOW AVAILABLE ON PLAYSTATION®5 CONSOLE IN CANADA

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- Paramount+, the global streaming service from Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), has launched the Paramount+ app on PlayStation 5 console in Canada.

Available now, PlayStation 5 console users can download the Paramount+ app and subscribe to receive access to the service's vast content portfolio, including all seasons of YELLOWSTONE (Season 5, part 2 drops November 10), the upcoming Season 2 premiere of hit series FRASIER (September 19) as well as the highly anticipated series LANDMAN co-created by Taylor Sheridan, with a cast including Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, and Michael Peña. Also on the upcoming radar is the new original series DEXTER®: ORIGINAL SIN, featuring Christian Slater, Patrick Dempsey, and Patrick Gibson as well as political espionage thriller THE AGENCY starring Michael Fassbender and Richard Gere.

"We are excited to expand the Paramount+ brand by launching the Paramount+ app on the PlayStation 5 console," said Doug Smith, SVP Streaming & Content Licensing, Canada, Paramount Global. "In the new media landscape, viewers expect us to meet them where they are, and this collaboration is a perfect example of us delivering our premium content to a whole new audience in a new space."

The service also delivers content from Paramount's extensive library including THE CHALLENGE, NCIS, SEAL TEAM, EVIL and more as well as Nickelodeon's SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and Comedy Central's SOUTH PARK and the complete STAR TREK catalogue.

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is a global digital subscription video streaming service from Paramount that features a mountain of premium entertainment for audiences of all ages. Internationally, the streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME®, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel™, in addition to a robust offering of premier local content. The service is currently live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Caribbean, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latin America, South Korea, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com , and follow @ParamountPlusCA on social media.

SOURCE Paramount+ (Canada)

Laura Heath Potter; [email protected]; Marin Pollock; [email protected]