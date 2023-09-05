PARAMOUNT+ IS NOW THE CANADIAN HOME OF COMPLETE SOUTH PARK CATALOGUE

Full Library of SOUTH PARK Episodes, Movies, Specials and Paramount+ Exclusive Events Available to Stream

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -- Today, Paramount+ announced that as of September 1, the SOUTH PARK catalogue is now housed on the platform in Canada, including the Season 26 episodes released earlier this year. The SOUTH PARK library contains all 315 available episodes, movies, specials, as well as the previously aired Paramount+ Exclusive Events SOUTH PARK: POST COVID, SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID, and SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS Part 1 and 2, with additional future installments also added once available.

"Even with its American origin, SOUTH PARK holds a special place in Canada's heart," said Katrina Kowalski, Head of Content, Paramount+ & Pluto TV, Canada. "For more than 20 years, its boundary-pushing, cultural commentary has been watercooler chatter for millions of viewers. We could not be more pleased to be the Canadian home of this one-of-a-kind series."

The franchise has extensive history with Canada, most notably an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, "Blame Canada" from SOUTH PARK: BIGGER, LONGER AND UNCUT.

Comedy Central's SOUTH PARK series launched on August 13, 1997, and is based on the VHS-shared, animated short entitled "The Spirit of Christmas." Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the co-creators of "South Park." Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II are the Executive Producers of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning SOUTH PARK. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are Producers. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios. SOUTH PARK's website is SouthPark.cc.com.

MTV Entertainment Studios' expansive deal with Parker and Stone includes extending SOUTH PARK on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking the series through an unprecedented 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the deal includes 14 SOUTH PARK original made-for-streaming events exclusively for Paramount+. The series has earned five Emmy Awards, to date, and a George Foster Peabody Award.

In addition, Pluto TV in Canada offers episodes from Seasons 1 to 21 of SOUTH PARK rotating live on the SOUTH PARK channel. All available episodes of the 21 Seasons of the hit show are available on-demand in English and in French.

The massive Paramount+ library of content includes exclusive originals, hit series, marquee franchises and popular movies from the Paramount family of world-renowned brands, including series from Taylor Sheridan (1883, 1923, YELLOWSTONE, TULSA KING and SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS), RABBIT HOLE, FATAL ATTRACTION, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, THE OFFER, HALO, SEAL TEAM and EVIL, as well as films including TOP GUN, A QUIET PLACE, SCREAM VI, AWAY FROM HER and PAW: PATROL: THE MOVIE.

Canadians can subscribe to Paramount+ online at ParamountPlus.com; via the Paramount+ app for iOS and Android; and across a wide number of platforms, including smart TVs, connected-TV devices, online, mobile, gaming consoles, and leading OTT providers. Monthly subscriptions are only $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is a global digital subscription video streaming service from Paramount that features a mountain of premium entertainment for audiences of all ages. Internationally, the streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME®, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel™, in addition to a robust offering of premier local content. The service is currently live in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, Italy, Ireland and South Korea.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlusCA on social platforms.

