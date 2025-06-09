PARAMOUNT+ IN CANADA ANNOUNCES THE PINK PILL, AN ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY ABOUT THE FIGHT FOR A FEMALE VIAGRA

The Pink Pill is first Docs for Change Project from Catalyst and Knix Fund

Images HERE

BANFF, AB and TORONTO, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Paramount+ in Canada today announced it will be the exclusive Canadian home of THE PINK PILL, the untold story of the fight for a female Viagra and equal access to sexual medicine. Billed by producers as "a wildly entertaining romp into the world of sex and science," the original documentary feature is set to debut on Paramount+ in Canada in fall 2025.

DOCS FOR CHANGE PROJECT LOGO

Created by Abby Greensfelder's Everywoman Studios, THE PINK PILL explores the taboo subject of women's sexual health through the lens of the trailblazers — and opponents — who have fought relentlessly against the male-focused medical establishment to make female pleasure a priority. The film reveals the many ways women have been sidelined when it comes to their enjoyment of sex, including the story of a libido-boosting solution, or a 'little pink pill', for women facing endless roadblocks in a market saturated with FDA-approved drugs for men's sexual pleasure — but almost nothing for women.

THE PINK PILL is directed by award-winning Montreal-based filmmaker Aisling Chin-Yee (No Ordinary Man, The Rest of Us, Plan B) who brings her astute creative vision to this first project from Docs for Change, a collaboration between Catalyst, the Toronto-based studio for woman-identifying creators, and Knix Fund, a philanthropic arm of the game-changing intimates brand Knix. Launched at the 2023 Banff World Media Festival, the initiative supports the development and production of women-centric feature documentaries that embody the principles at the core of both the Knix and Catalyst brands: to create more opportunities for women by amplifying their voices and inspiring change.

Vanessa Case, VP, Content, Paramount+ and Pluto TV in Canada, said: "THE PINK PILL doesn't just tell a story — it challenges perspectives, sparks conversation, and puts a spotlight on the challenges women face within the healthcare sector. We are proud to be the home of the first project from Docs for Change and to bring this bold film to screens across Canada, introducing viewers to a powerful story that sheds light on the deep-rooted inequities in women's health."

Julie Bristow, Founder of Catalyst, said: "We launched the Docs for Change initiative two years ago at Banff and are excited to bring this inaugural film to Canadian audiences on Paramount+ Canada. It shows what can be accomplished when you bring together a group of women dedicated to financing and producing commercially-driven stories that otherwise might not get told."

Abby Greensfelder, Founder and CEO of Everywoman Studios, said: "With THE PINK PILL, we set out to pull back the curtain on a story that's as outrageous as it is overdue — a story about power, stigma, and the systemic silence around women's sexual health. We're proud to partner with Catalyst and Knix through Docs for Change to bring this story to light, and thrilled to work with Paramount+ Canada to make sure it's seen, heard, and talked about."

Joanna Griffiths, Founder and President of Knix, said: "At Knix, we've always believed that women's health stories deserve to be heard — loudly, unapologetically, and without shame. THE PINK PILL is a bold, necessary step toward dismantling the stigma around female sexual health and demanding better from a system that has overlooked women for far too long. We're incredibly proud to support this project through the Knix Fund and help bring these conversations to the forefront."

THE PINK PILL is produced by Catalyst and Everywoman Studios, with Sphere Media providing production services and Sphere Abacus handling global distribution. Executive producers are Julie Bristow, Abby Greensfelder, Vibika Bianchi, Joanna Griffiths and Aisling Chin-Yee.

About Paramount+:

Paramount+ is a global digital subscription video streaming service from Paramount that features a mountain of premium entertainment for audiences of all ages. Internationally, the streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME®, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel™, in addition to a robust offering of premier local content. The service is currently live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Caribbean, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latin America, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com, and follow @ParamountPlusCA on social media.

About Catalyst:

Catalyst is a mission-driven, for-profit business dedicated to catalysing the creation of commercially viable content for an underserved global market by powering women creators and investing in their ideas. Catalyst partners with women creators and producers to advance their projects from inception through to the full monetisation of content. The company invests strategic, business and creative power in the best ideas, with the aim of ensuring they are realised.

For more information about Catalyst, please visit https://www.catalystforcreators.com.

About Knix:

Founded by Joanna Griffiths in 2013, Knix is an industry leader in redefining intimates through innovation, inclusivity, and a commitment to breaking boundaries. From pioneering Leakproof underwear to revolutionizing wireless and underwire support, Knix challenges convention with thoughtfully engineered designs that blend function, comfort, and style. With a product range spanning bras, period-proof activewear, customizable shapewear, and everyday essentials available in an extensive size range, Knix continues to set new standards for how intimates should look, feel, and perform.

For more information at Knix, please visit knix.com or follow @knix and @ktbyknix on social media.

About Everywoman Studios:

Everywoman Studios is a full-service media company, dedicated to women-fueled content that can create positive cultural impact. Founded in 2019 by veteran producer Abby Greensfelder – creator of global hits such as "Say Yes to the Dress" and "The Last Alaskans," among others – Everywoman Studios currently has a range of non-fiction series and features in development and production across multiple networks and streamers. The company's first feature documentary, LFG – which chronicles the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's fight for equal pay – premiered in 2021 at The Tribeca Film Festival before launching on HBO Max. The Emmy-nominated film is credited with helping the players achieve equal pay. Greensfelder and Everywoman also founded "Propelle," a content accelerator program for women producers and filmmakers. The first year's winning project, "Prisoner of the Prophet," is streaming now on Discovery+.

For more information about Everywoman Studios, please visit https://everywomanstudios.com.

SOURCE Paramount+ (Canada)

Paramount+ in Canada media contacts: Laura Heath Potter, [email protected]; Christina Gooding, [email protected]