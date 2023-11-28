Paramount+ in Canada and The Shine Network Institute Announce the Indigenous Producers Budgeting Intensive

- The online program will support professional development and mentorship of Indigenous women in the film sector -

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ -- Today, Paramount+ in Canada and The Shine Network Institute (TSNI) announce the Indigenous Producers Budgeting Intensive, an online course and new resource to support the professional development and mentorship of Indigenous women in film, television and media. This first virtual course will be geared toward budgeting for film. It will be accessible on TSNI's @Learnatshine platform and will launch on National Indigenous Peoples Day – Friday, June 21, 2024.

Geared toward emerging and mid-level Indigenous female producers, this first intensive course of 10 x one hour modules offer students hands-on learning accompanied by Indigenous framed tutorials designed to empower students as they prepare to produce their first feature film. The course will also include candid conversations with Indigenous female producers to inspire and motivate students by giving them access to industry veterans who can dispel myths and misconceptions about producing.

"Working with The Shine Network Institute on this course is truly the first step in our partnership," said Doug Smith, SVP Streaming & Content Licensing Paramount Global, Canada. "After listening and consulting with Jennifer Podemski and her team over the past few months we are proud to collaborate on this online course which will provide tangible skills to those interested in line producing, one of the most important jobs on any set. It is also a project we can build on in the months and years to come to support even more of TSNI's membership and the next generation of Indigenous producers."

"I am thrilled to be partnering with Paramount + Canada for this course," said Jennifer Podemski, President & CEO, The Shine Network Institute. "Partnerships like this allow TSNI to offer the highest level of training and mentorship while building capacity for Indigenous people within the screen sector. Although our mission at TSNI is to foster the careers of Indigenous women who are the least represented across the sector and experience the most disproportionate outcomes, this course, which will be offered on our @Learnatshine platform, is open to all Indigenous professionals working within Canada's film, television and digital media space."

This initiative is the third partnership Paramount+ in Canada has announced that reinforces its long-standing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Earlier this fall, the company announced a collaboration with the Black Screen Office for the Black Creators Festival Initiative; a joint venture with BIPOC TV & Film, and the National Screen Institute Partner for the new ELEVATE program; and now TSNI's Budget Online Intensive.

These programs are intricately connected to the mission of Paramount Global's Content for Change initiative, which seeks to counteract narratives that enable bias, stereotypes and hate using the power of our content, the creative supply chain that powers it, and the culture that underpins everything we do.

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is a global digital subscription video streaming service from Paramount that features a mountain of premium entertainment for audiences of all ages. Internationally, the streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME®, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel™, in addition to a robust offering of premier local content. The service is currently live in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, Italy, Ireland and South Korea.

About The Shine Network Institute

The Shine Network Institute (TSNI) is an Indigenous not-for-profit organization providing professional development programs, advocacy and mentorship, for Indigenous women in the film, television and media sector. TSNI is committed to knowledge gathering and knowledge sharing, understanding that culturally informed research practices will deepen our understanding of the needs within the communities we serve. We are committed to dismantling systemic and structural barriers Indigenous women face in the screen sector and creating pathways to advancing Indigenous women's careers within the screen sector while creating safer spaces for all Indigenous Peoples in the industry.

