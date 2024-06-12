Paramount+ in Canada and Reelworld Partner for the 2024 Reelworld Summit

The Reelworld Summit is scheduled for October 22 and 23

TORONTO, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Paramount+ in Canada and Reelworld Screen Institute announced today that they will partner for the Reelworld Summit in 2024. The two-day Summit, taking place on October 22 and 23 at the Courtyard by Marriott Toronto Downtown, features keynote speeches, industry discussions, fireside chats, pitch opportunities, awards presentations, and breakfast/luncheon networking.

Launched in 2023 as an extension of the Reelworld Film Festival and catering to both seasoned industry professionals and newcomers, the Summit is swiftly emerging as a must-attend event for those looking to build their network, expand opportunities and delve into the issues surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within the Canadian screen industries. During the Reelworld Film Festival, outstanding Canadians are recognized for their achievements in the Canadian entertainment industry. The awards include Award of Excellence, Visionary Award, and the Trailblazer Awards. Past recipients include Traci Melchor, Andrew Phung, Anita Lee, and Hamza Haq. In partnership with Paramount+ in Canada, Reelworld will host two luncheons to celebrate award recipients who will be in attendance, one to support the Award of Excellence and the other to honour the Visionary Award.

"This partnership underscores Paramount+'s dedication to championing diverse voices within the Canadian media landscape," said Vanessa Case, Vice President of Content at Paramount+ in Canada. "Reelworld has shown an unwavering commitment to fostering professional development and advocating for racial equity and that is precisely why we feel so fortunate to be a partner for this event."

"Awards are crucial to a person's career because they open doors, get projects funded, and provide validation that helps with future endeavours," said Tonya Williams, Founder and Executive Director of Reelworld Screen Institute. "This is particularly vital for Black, Indigenous and People of Colour, who often need to fight for every opportunity and to be recognized for their talent and hard work. We are proud to have presented Canadian titans such as Clement Virgo, Anita Lee and Shirley Cheechoo with awards over the years. With the support of Paramount+ in Canada we are glad to be able to continue honouring and celebrating those who have made a meaningful contribution to the Canadian screen industry."

Tonya Williams, named one of the 100 most influential Black Canadians for three years in a row, and recent recipient of the Changemaker Award at the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards, founded Reelworld in 2000 to advance opportunities for Black, Indigenous, Asian, South Asian, and People of Colour. Tonya has been instrumental in creating systemic change in the Canadian screen industry and sits on a number of government groups working to create more access, programs, and funding for equity-deserving groups. She is an award-winning actress, producer and advocate who has worked for the last 48 years in Canada and the US, and is best known for her 20-year role as Dr. Olivia Winters on The Young and the Restless.

This initiative is the seventh partnership Paramount+ in Canada has announced that reinforces its long-standing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Yesterday the company announced a new partnership with The Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) to launch the BANFF SPARK Accelerator for Women in the Business of Media: Producer Edition and in the past year the company has announced a partnership with inkcanada to Connect Emerging Writers with Industry Allies; a collaboration with the Black Screen Office for the Black Creators Festival Initiative; a joint venture with BIPOC TV & Film and the National Screen Institute Partner for the new ELEVATE program; and partnership with both The Shine Network Institute (TSNI) for the Indigenous Producers Budgeting Intensive and with the Pacific Screenwriting Program and the Indigenous Screen Office to Create the Indigenous Screenwriters Lab.

These programs are intricately connected to the mission of Paramount Global's Content for Change initiative, which seeks to counteract narratives that enable bias, stereotypes, hate and marginalization using the power of our content, the creative supply chain that powers it, and the culture that underpins everything we do.

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is a global digital subscription video streaming service from Paramount that features a mountain of premium entertainment for audiences of all ages. Internationally, the streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME®, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel™, in addition to a robust offering of premier local content. The service is currently live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Caribbean, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latin America, South Korea, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.

About Reelworld

Reelworld was founded in 2000 to advance opportunities for Canadians who are Black, Indigenous, Asian, South Asian, and People of Colour in the screen industries by providing professional development and advocating for racial equity in Canadian content and production. Reelworld Screen Institute, a non-profit, provides training programs and presents the acclaimed Reelworld Film Festival, which celebrates stories by racialized Canadians. The festival has expanded to include a two-day Summit to shine a spotlight on issues around diversity, inclusion, and equity in the Canadian screen landscape. Providing access to opportunities is core to Reelworld, and Access Reelworld is Canada's leading hiring platform for racialized crews and talent. Reelworld Foundation, a registered charity, is transforming the industry by creating mechanisms that hold systems accountable for greater equity.

