Paramount+ in Canada Adds Two Projects to its Development Slate from Boat Rocker

- Comedies BENSEN and ELECTED in development at Paramount+ Canada -

- Paramount+ Original Feature Documentary 500 DAYS IN THE WILD to premiere at Whistler International Film Festival, followed by Paramount+ Premiere and marketing campaign in 2024 -

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ -- Paramount+ announced today two new, Canadian original comedy titles to their expanding development slate from Boat Rocker. BENSEN, created and written by Clara Altimas, and ELECTED, created and written by Michael McGowan, have been added to the growing list of Canadian content backed by the global streaming service. In June, Paramount+ in Canada revealed its first set of projects in the development stage consisting of Paramount+ Original documentary, 500 DAYS IN THE WILD from Dianne Whelan and four other projects from a variety of Canadian creatives.

"We are thrilled to be developing two new, fresh comedy series with one of the country's best production houses, Boat Rocker," said Doug Smith, SVP Streaming & Content Licensing Paramount Global, Canada. "Boat Rocker's reputation is synonymous with excellence, and we are excited to jump into the worlds being created by Clara Altimas for BENSEN and by Michael McGowan for ELECTED."

"We're delighted to partner with Paramount+ on BENSEN and ELECTED, two vastly different but equally compelling comedy series that are wonderfully unexpected and resonant," said Kerry Appleyard, SVP, Head of Scripted Canada, Boat Rocker Studios. "We're lucky to be working with such incredibly talented teams to bring a double whammy of heart and humour to the screen."

New Titles in Development

BENSEN

A scripted dramedy about a struggling limo driver who tries to maintain fun dad status after the death of his wife and with the help of his dysfunctional family. BENSEN is a story about the impossibility of grieving the right way. Created and Written by Clara Altimas. For Boat Rocker Executive Producers are: Clara Altimas, David Fortier (Slip, Beacon 23), Ivan Schneeberg (Slip, Beacon 23), and Kerry Appleyard (Orphan Black: Echoes, Robyn Hood).

ELECTED

When an A-list actor unexpectedly has an opportunity to become the Prime Minister of Canada, he accepts what could turn out to be the worst decision he's ever made or, improbably, the role of a lifetime. A premium comedy series created by Michael McGowan (All My Puny Sorrows, Still Mine), Creative consultant is Sherry White (Pretty Hard Cases, Rookie Blue). For Boat Rocker Executive Producers are: Michael McGowan, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg and Kerry Appleyard.

Additionally, Paramount+'s first Original documentary, 500 DAYS IN THE WILD will premiere at the Whistler International Film Festival this Friday, December 1. The project will have a limited theatrical run in early 2024, followed by its premiere on Paramount+. 500 DAYS IN THE WILD is produced by Betsy Carson with Executive Producers Christine Haebler and Dianne Whelan for Rebel Sisters Productions and distributed in Canada by Elevation Pictures.

Previously announced Series in Development with Paramount+ in Canada include; HATE THE PLAYER: THE BEN JOHNSON STORY from writer Anthony Q Farrell (The Office U.S.) and award-winning producers New Metric Media (Letterkenny), LEN & CUB from writer Lynne Kamm and producers Muse Entertainment and Elliot Page's Page Boy Productions, CARPE DEMON from award-winning showrunner Emily Andras (Wynonna Earp, Lost Girl) and producers December Films, Cineflix Studios, Gina Marcheschi and Jon Brown and THEY DRIVE AT NIGHT written by Emmy Award winner Craig Wallace (Murdoch Mysteries, Todd & The Book of Pure Evil) and producers Black Birds Entertainment.

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, our purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids and Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu), Slip (Roku), Downey's Dream Cars (Max), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear…(Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Corus, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is a global digital subscription video streaming service from Paramount that features a mountain of premium entertainment for audiences of all ages. Internationally, the streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME®, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel™, in addition to a robust offering of premier local content. The service is currently live in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, Italy, Ireland and South Korea.

