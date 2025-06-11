PARAMOUNT+ GREENLIGHTS SKYMED SEASON 4

Production Begins later this summer and Includes Returning Cast Natasha Calis, Morgan Holstrom, Mercedes Morris, Sydney Khune and Aaron Ashmore.

Season 4 will Premiere Exclusively on Paramount+ in Canada, the U.S. and In Additional Markets Around the World

Paramount+ in Canada to Stream SKYMED Seasons 1-3 Later This Year

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Paramount+ announced today a greenlight for Season 4 of Canadian series SKYMED with Paramount+ in Canada on board for first time in the series history. The hit medical drama follows the triumphs and tribulations of young medics and pilots who fly air ambulances across the remote skies of Northern Canada, weaving together intense journeys with jaw-dropping medical rescues 20,000 feet in the air in the most remote conditions. Produced by Piazza Entertainment, the eight-episode season begins production later this summer in North Bay, Ontario and Manitoba, and will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in Canada, the U.S., Latin America and Brazil, UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Additionally, Paramount+ in Canada will welcome SKYMED Seasons 1 – 3 to the platform this fall introducing the full series to new audiences prior to the fourth season's exclusive premiere on the service in 2026.

"Paramount+ in Canada is thrilled to introduce our audiences to SKYMED, a Canadian story set against a truly spectacular part of our country," said Vanessa Case, Vice President of Content, Paramount+ and Pluto TV Canada. "Julie Puckrin created something really special, and Vanessa Piazza and the team at Piazza Entertainment brought it to life. Originally developed with the CBC, we're excited to continue the series as we partner with Piazza Entertainment to deliver a fourth season of this fresh and Canadian take on the medical procedural."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Paramount+ in Canada and to continue our relationship with P+ globally," said Vanessa Piazza, Executive Producer and President at Piazza Entertainment. "It's also exciting that a new audience will be able catch up on previous seasons of SKYMED – and get ready for Season 4 – all in one place on Paramount+ in Canada."

Returning to SKYMED are series regulars Natasha Calis (Nurses) as Hayley, Morgan Holmstrom (Outlander) as Crystal, Mercedes Morris (Ghosts) as Lexi, Sydney Kuhne (Ginny & Georgia) as Stef, and Aaron Ashmore (Ginny & Georgia) as Wheezer. Additional casting announcements will be made in the future.

SKYMED Season 4 will be produced by Piazza Entertainment in association with Paramount+ in Canada and CBS Studios. The series was created by Julie Puckrin and inspired by her sister and brother-in-law, who met flying air ambulances. Puckrin also serves as executive producer, along with Gillian Hormel and Vanessa Piazza. From Manitoba, Rhonda Baker, and Carrie Wilkins serve as producers. SKYMED is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The first three seasons of SKYMED were produced by Piazza Entertainment in association with the CBC and CBS Studios. Seasons 1-3 are currently available to stream on CBC Gem and will be available on Paramount+ in Canada this fall.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlusCA and @skymedtvseries on social media.

