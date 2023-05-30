PARAMOUNT EQUITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION, SILVERFERN SECURED MORTGAGE FUND, SILVERFERN SECURED MORTGAGE LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, GTA PRIVATE CAPITAL INCOME FUND, GTA PRIVATE CAPITAL INCOME LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, SILVERFERN GP INC., TRILOGY MORTGAGE GROUP INC., MARC RUTTENBERG, RONALD BRADLEY BURDON and MATTHEW LAVERTY, File No. 2019-12
Ontario Securities Commission
30 May, 2023, 12:37 ET
TORONTO, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order dated May 29, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
