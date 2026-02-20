Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and EMERGE CANADA INC., LISA LANGLEY, DESMOND ALVARES, MARIE ROUNDING, MONIQUE HUTCHINS AND BRUCE FRIESEN, File No. 2025-7
TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Order dated February 20, 2026 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
