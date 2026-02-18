Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and MAURICE AZIZ, File No. 2025-25

Ontario Securities Commission

Feb 18, 2026, 14:23 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Order dated February 18, 2026 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

