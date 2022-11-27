PARAMOUNT+ DEBUTS OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR TAYLOR SHERIDAN'S NEW ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES "1923"

"1923," the Next Installment of the "Yellowstone" Dutton Family Origin Story, Will Debut on Sunday, December 18 in the U.S. and Canada

Starring Academy Award® Winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award® Nominee Harrison Ford, "1923" is Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2022 /CNW/ -- Paramount+ today debuted the official trailer for the highly anticipated new original drama series 1923, starring Academy Award® winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award® nominee Harrison Ford. From Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan, 1923 will debut on Sunday, December 18th, in the U.S. and Canada.

The next installment of the Dutton family origin story, 1923, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 also stars Darren Mann ("Animal Kingdom"), Michelle Randolph ("A Snow White Christmas"), James Badge Dale ("Hightown"), Marley Shelton ("Scream"), Brian Geraghty ("Big Sky"), Aminah Nieves ("Blueberry"), and Jerome Flynn ("Game of Thrones").

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.

1923 is the latest addition to Sheridan's growing slate on Paramount+, which in addition to Season 5 of YELLOWSTONE, 1883 and MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, includes TULSA KING and the upcoming series LIONESS and LAND MAN.

