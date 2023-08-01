PARAMOUNT+ BECOMES THE STREAMING HOME OF STAR TREK IN CANADA

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS NOW AVAILABLE, ADDITIONAL CONTENT WILL BE ADDED THROUGHOUT THE MONTH OF AUGUST

STAR TREK ACTIVATION LANDING AT TORONTO'S FAN EXPO WITH EXCLUSIVE FAN SCREENINGS COMING TO CALGARY AND VANCOUVER IN SEPTEMBER

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ -- Paramount+ announced today that the service is now Canada's streaming home of the iconic STAR TREK catalogue featuring over 800 episodes of binge-worthy episodes and 12 feature films. Kicking off today, season 1 and the current season to date of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is available to stream on Paramount+, and the library will continue to build throughout the month with STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION available on August 8, STAR TREK: DEEP SPACE NINE on August 15, and more. These iconic series join STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and STAR TREK: PICARD, already streaming on the service. The full content rollout schedule is below.

As announced earlier this month at San Diego Comic-Con, the highly anticipated STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS and STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS crossover episode is available to stream today. Additionally, the current season of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS will feature the first-ever STAR TREK musical episode "Subspace Rhapsody." The episode features 10 original songs, plus a "Subspace Rhapsody" version of the series' main title, with music and lyrics by Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo) and Tom Polce (Letters to Cleo, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). This special episode will be available to stream on Thursday, August 3. Fans can view the trailer HERE.

With today's announcement, Paramount+ is now the home to STAR TREK series and episodes, including but not limited to Canada's most streamed series* STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS (view the season 2 trailer HERE) and all seasons of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY (view exclusive clip from the final season HERE), STAR TREK: PICARD, the animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS (view the season 4 trailer HERE). In addition, the service is currently home to all the STAR TREK feature films, with STAR: TREK: THE DIRECTOR'S CUT returning to the platform on September 5.

In Canada, Paramount+ will also be the proud streaming home of the all-new original series STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY and the movie event STAR TREK: SECTION 31, starring Michelle Yeoh. Both will be produced by CBS Studios.

"STAR TREK is one of the most iconic TV brands in the world," said Katrina Kowalski, Vice President, Content, Paramount+ and Pluto TV Canada. "In the decades since the first series premiered in 1966, the franchise has evolved, growing and inspiring its audience with expansive storytelling and a diverse cast of characters. We are so thrilled Paramount+ is now the Canadian streaming destination for the catalogue."

STAR TREK Series catalogue rollout on Paramount+ in Canada:

Currently on P+ Canada : STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and STAR TREK: PICARD

: STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and STAR TREK: PICARD August 1, 2023 - STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS (Seasons 1 & 2)

- STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS (Seasons 1 & 2) August 8, 2023 - STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION (Seasons 1 – 7)

- STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION (Seasons 1 – 7) August 15, 2023 - STAR TREK: DEEP SPACE NINE (Seasons 1 – 7)

- STAR TREK: DEEP SPACE NINE (Seasons 1 – 7) August 22, 2023 - STAR TREK VOYAGER (Seasons 1 – 7)

- STAR TREK VOYAGER (Seasons 1 – 7) August 29, 2023 - STAR TREK ENTERPRISE (Seasons 1 – 4)

- STAR TREK ENTERPRISE (Seasons 1 – 4) September 5, 2023 - STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED SERIES (Seasons 1 & 2) and STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES (Seasons 1 – 3)

To help celebrate Paramount+ in Canada as the streaming home of STAR TREK, fans can engage with the STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS activation at Toronto's FAN EXPO Aug. 24 to 27 and Vancouver and Calgary fans should stay tuned for details on exclusive screenings on STAR TREK Day, Sept. 8.

For nearly seven decades, the fan-favourite STAR TREK brand has been pushing boundaries with its ever-evolving and sought-after catalogue. The series' cultural influence has been acknowledged for including one of the first multiracial casts on US television; was awarded its own internationally recognized day, STAR TREK Day, celebrated annually on September 8; has garnered hundreds of award nominations for cast and crew; and expanded the imagination of TV viewers around the world. The STAR TREK catalogue includes over 20 series and films. The STAR TREK series are distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The STAR TREK universe joins the already enormous library of P+ exclusive originals, hit series, marquee franchises and popular movies from the Paramount family of world-renowned brands, including series from the Taylor Sheridan universe (1883, 1923, YELLOWSTONE, TULSA KING and SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS), RABBIT HOLE, FATAL ATTRACTION, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, THE OFFER, HALO, SEAL TEAM and EVIL, as well as films including TOP GUN, ON THE COME UP, A QUIET PLACE, SCREAM VI, AWAY FROM HER and PAW: PATROL: THE MOVIE.

Canadians can subscribe to Paramount+ online at ParamountPlus.com; via the Paramount+ app for iOS and Android; and across a wide number of platforms, including smart TVs, connected-TV devices, online, mobile, gaming consoles, and leading OTT providers. Monthly subscriptions are only $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

