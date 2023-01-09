PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES NEW ORIGINAL SERIES "FATAL ATTRACTION" TO PREMIERE ON SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Starring Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan, the First Two Episodes of "Fatal Attraction" Will Be Available to Stream at Launch

Series Is Produced by Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ -- Paramount+ today announced that its new original series FATAL ATTRACTION will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, April 30 , exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. Following the premiere, the remaining six episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada.

Left to Right: Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher and Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest in Paramount+ original series FATAL ATTRACTION.

The announcement was made during the series' panel at Paramount+'s Television Critics Association presentation. The FATAL ATTRACTION panel featured series stars Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels and executive producers Alexandra Cunningham, Kevin J. Hynes and Silver Tree.

FATAL ATTRACTION is a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and '80s cultural touchstone. The new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.

The series stars Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Booker and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson.

Alexandra Cunningham ("Dirty John," "Chance") serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes ("Perry Mason"), with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit, and executive producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Silver Tree also serves as executive producer and directed five episodes.

