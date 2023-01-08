PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCED AS EXCLUSIVE HOME TO "HARRY: THE INTERVIEW" IN CANADA

STREAMING TUESDAY, JAN. 10

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- Paramount+ announced today that it will be the exclusive home in Canada of HARRY: THE INTERVIEW. Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will talk in-depth to Tom Bradby, journalist and ITV News at Ten presenter, covering a range of subjects including his personal relationships, never-before-heard details surrounding the death of his mother, Diana, and a look ahead at his future.

The 90-minute program, produced by ITN Productions, will debut on Paramount+ in Canada Tuesday, January 10th, the same day Prince Harry's autobiography 'Spare' is published. The book has been billed by publisher Penguin Random House as, "a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief".

Filmed in California, where Harry now lives, HARRY: THE INTERVIEW, sees the Prince go into unprecedented depth and detail on life in and out of the Royal Family. Speaking to Tom Bradby, who he has known for more than 20 years, Prince Harry shares his personal story, in his own words.

Michael Jermey, ITV Director of News and Current Affairs, said, "it is extremely rare for a member of the Royal Family to speak so openly about their experience at the heart of the institution. Tom Bradby's interview with Prince Harry will be a programme that everyone with an informed opinion on the monarchy should want to watch."

Ian Rumsey, ITN Productions Managing Director and Executive Producer, said, "Harry's version of events contains many elements we've never heard before, as viewers will see. It is a raw and intimate perspective on his relationships with the people closest to him and the moments that have shaped him."

